Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market is Driven by Growing Number of ATMs & ATM Withdrawal Transactions, Mounting Outsourcing Activity by Banks, Entry of New Players: Ken Research

It is expected that by 2023, the relative proportion of ATM Site Monitoring and ATM Repair & Maintenance in the market would enlarge at a CAGR of close to 3% and 17% respectively during the forecast period. Cash management services would still capture highest share registering a CAGR of close to 1% during the same.

In the ATM Supply market, the proportion of cash dispensing machines is expected to rise at a CAGR of 15%. This is owing to the increased focused on improving the accessibility & adoption of cards in the economy.

The major companies in the market have been Abana, AMNCO, APSG ( Abbu Sarhad ), G4S Almajal, Hamrani and NCR in 2018.

Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market will be facilitated by increasing cash withdrawals from ATM, growing demand for outsourcing management services by banks, diversifying services portfolio of managed service providers and new upcoming models of managing ATMs in the Kingdom. More ATMs have been projected to be set up in the Kingdom during the forecast period. There would be an opportunity for players to enter with new and unique ATM models. New revenue models like variable pay model and others are anticipated to be introduced in the forecast period. Debit Card Penetrations in the country is anticipated to increase in the future owing to increase in government's initiatives towards financial inclusion, which will make them more capable of making withdrawals and other non-financial transactions from an ATM.

Saudi Arabia is primarily a cash dominant society and it is anticipated to remain the same in the forecast period. Currently all managed service providers are paid a fixed amount for their services on a monthly basis. It is anticipated that a new model will be introduced in the forecast period wherein service payment outsourced to one company will be done on per transaction basis. This is also known as variable-pay model. More MSPs will be interested in adopting this model as it will generate higher revenue as compared to the current model. There is also a possibility of non-banking enteritis being allowed to own and operate the ATMs which is also known as white label ATMs.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Service Market Outlook to 2023 - By ATMs (On-Site ATM, Off-Site ATM, Mobile ATMs), by Service (Cash Management Services, ATM Repair & Maintenance, ATM Site Maintenance), By ATM Machine (Cash Dispensers, Cash Recyclers) and By Cash Management Services (Cash Replenishment Service, Cash-in-Transit, Others - Cash Processing, Cash Vaulting, Cash Reconciliation & Cash Forecasting) " believe that the market is expected to register positive CAGR of close to 2% in terms of revenue generated by managed service providers during the forecasted period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered in Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Service Market

By Type of ATMs (On the basis of Number of ATMs)

On-Site ATMs



Off-Site ATMs



Mobile ATMs

By Service Offerings (On the basis of Revenue)

Cash Management Services



ATM Repair & Maintenance



ATM Site Maintenance

By Type of ATM Machine (on the basis of Number of Machines)

Cash Dispensers



Cash Recyclers

By Service offerings of Cash Management Companies (On the basis of Revenue)

Cash Replenishment Service



Cash-in-Transit



Other cash management services including cash processing, cash vaulting, cash reconciliation & cash forecasting

Key Target Audience

Managed Service Providers

Major ATM Suppliers / Vendors

Cash Management Companies

Banks

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)

Investors

Facility Management Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – 2013-2018

Forecast Period – 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

Abana

Abu-Sarhad

Hamrani

NCR

Hyosung

Sanid

Hemaia Group

G4S Almajal

AMNCO

