BENGALURU, India, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SatSure , a global leader in EO space data applications, is pleased to announce its partnership with Rabo Partnerships. This strategic collaboration aims to drive the access to cash-flow based lending for smallholder farmers globally. The alliance aligns with SatSure's Banking Solution, SatSure Sage , a suite of applications designed to empower lending institutions for farmer financial inclusion, by making intelligent decisions in agricultural loan management with satellite data, location intelligence, and Machine Learning. It delivers decision intelligence for farmer credit access, underwriting, portfolio expansion and new customer acquisition, loan monitoring and loan collection management.

SatSure Partners with Rabo Partnerships to Revolutionize Cash Flow-based Lending for Smallholder Farmers

"Rabo Partnerships is pleased to work with SatSure to increase farmer livelihoods and sustainable Agricultural Finance across the globe!" says David Gerbrands (Global Head of Advisory and Inclusive Business Ventures at Rabo Partnerships). "SatSure's and Rabo Partnerships' combined technology, network and capabilities will allow us to help financial institutions strengthen their risk management, collection, and portfolio growth to the agricultural sector, including small holder farmers."

Mr Prateep Basu, Founder & CEO of SatSure, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Leveraging our relationship with banks, we are certain that this collaboration will empower the agri-lending ecosystem to create innovative financial products for unbanked farmers based on the cash flow model rather than traditional land-based collateral, where digitization is still work in progress."

About Rabo Partnerships

Rabo Partnerships is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Rabobank Group, focused on creating structural impact through the improvement of financial inclusion, private sector development and food security. Drawing on the capabilities of the Rabobank Group, it contributes with advisory, networks, digital solutions, impact finance and investments for improving rural development and agricultural sectors in emerging economies. For more information, go to Rabo Partnerships - Rabobank .

About SatSure:

SatSure is a deeptech company which leverages satellite data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive decision intelligence for enterprises. It is backed by Baring Private Equity Partners India, Asian Development Bank Ventures and large banking clients turned investors, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. SatSure also launched a joint product in November 2022 with Transunion CIBIL, further highlighting the company's commitment to fostering the maturity of SatSure Sage's products for the financial inclusion of smallholder farmers.

