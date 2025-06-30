SatSure and Dhruva Space forge strategic alliance to deliver end-to-end Earth Observation-as-a-Service (EOaaS) Solutions

Highlights

The partnership aims to deliver fully-managed Earth Observation (EO) services, including satellite development, launch services, ground station infrastructure, analysis-ready data, and industry-specific solutions

The development follows SatSure's wholly-owned subsidiary KaleidEO's successful testing and qualification of its sub-meter optical and multi-spectral Earth Observation payload, and Dhruva Space's investments into building India's largest private satellite integration and testing facility.

BENGALURU, India, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bengaluru-based SatSure, a full-stack satellite Earth Observation (EO) and Decision Intelligence company, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space, a leading full-stack Space solutions provider with proven expertise in satellite platforms, launch services, and ground station infrastructure. This strategic partnership aims to unify the two companies' end-to-end, indigenously-developed capabilities across the upstream and downstream segments of the Space value chain, addressing the needs of both strategic and commercial stakeholders with high-reliability, homegrown technology.

This strategic collaboration aims to provide one-stop-shop support for the world's growing Space-based observation needs by combining SatSure subsidiary KaleidEO's next-generation analytical solutions with Dhruva Space's expertise in small satellite platforms, critical subsystems, and system integration.

Speaking about the development, Prateep Basu, Founder & CEO, SatSure, said, "We are very excited to be joining forces with Dhruva Space, which will enable us both to harness the best of Indian ingenuity and technological prowess. This partnership is poised to boost our sovereign EO capabilities and create a complete package for end customers who need both high-quality data and end-to-end solutions."

Sanjay Nekkanti, Founder & CEO, Dhruva Space, also comments on the partnership, "This collaboration with SatSure marks a significant step in building a vertically integrated, sovereign Space ecosystem – one that bridges satellite platform development with actionable intelligence. By leveraging Dhruva Space's end-to-end capabilities spanning satellite platform development, launch integration, and ground segment infrastructure, in conjunction with KaleidEO's cutting-edge Earth Observation payloads and analytics stack, this collaboration is poised to significantly optimise mission timelines and deliver actionable insights for critical applications across both very critical sectors."

SatSure, known for its innovative demand-driven approach in increasing adoption of Space Technologies by non-traditional commercial users, spun out KaleidEO in 2022 which has built two high-resolution optical and multi-spectral payloads.

With a proven track record of Space heritage built over the past four years, Dhruva Space is now scaling its infrastructure with the development of a state-of-the-art 280,000 square-foot spacecraft manufacturing facility. This expansion is designed to address the rising global demand for satellite platforms and Space-enabled services across strategic and commercial domains. The facility, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, is the first-of-its-kind in India and designed to support end-to-end capabilities for the design, engineering, assembly, integration, and testing of spacecrafts weighing up to 500 kg. This partnership aims to offer a fully indigenous solution that spans payload development to platform deployment, enabling faster, more cost-effective access to high-quality Earth Observation data for a wide spectrum of users across sectors.

About SatSure

SatSure is a vertically integrated Earth intelligence provider, with headquarters in Bengaluru, India. Founded in 2017, SatSure is an expert in building combining geospatial data and artificial intelligence to create niche products that serve the financial services, agriculture, utilities, forestry, energy and aviation industries. It serves customers across India, Western Europe, Australia, North America, the Middle-East and Japan.

About Dhruva Space

Dhruva Space Private Limited is a full-stack Space Engineering solutions provider based in Hyderabad, India. The company is active across Space, Launch, and Ground segments and supports Civilian and Defense clients worldwide. Dhruva Space offers Satellite/s coupled with Earth Station/s and Launch Service/s as an integrated solution or individually as technology solutions to power Space-based applications on Earth and beyond.

