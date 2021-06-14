Satellite Payloads Market worth $11.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region – Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Satellite Payloads Market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. The satellite payloads are used for several applications, including communication, earth observation and remote sensing, mapping and navigation, scientific research and exploration, surveillance and security, space observation, and various other applications by defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of satellite payloads through technological advancements in digital components, low-mission costs, and the increasing use of satellite constellations are major drivers for the growth of this market. COVID-19 has affected the Satellite payloads market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Satellite payloads in applications.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=223389741

The communication sub segment application segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021-2026.

The adoption of laser/optical communication payloads in commercial and defense is driving the growth of the communication payload market. The software defined payloads, imagery and navigation type payloads are also increasing their market in by type segment inturn driving the growth of satellite payloads market.

Based on satellite, the small satellite sub-segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on satellite, the satellite sub-segment which is small satellite is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The increasing technologies and adoption of mini, micro and nano satellities for remote sensing,earth observation, communication and other applications are contributing the growth of this market. The cubesats and medium satellites are both growing approximately at the similar rate in turn contributing to the growth of the satellite payloads market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Satellite Payloads Market"



390 – Tables

55 – Figures

352 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=223389741

The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of Satellite Payloads market in 2021.

The Satellite Payloads in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to increased investments and expenditures in R&D by countries in this region. The successful execution of flexible payloads in space has led to an increase in the number of space expeditions and through technological breakthroughs in satellite payloads and resourceful insights obtained from past satellite missions have increased the investments by existing and new players in the market. Prominent players from this region include Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Lockheed Martin (US) and others.

The satellite payloads market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Airbus Defence and Space (Germany), Northrop Grumman (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Alenia Space (France), and Sierra Nevada Corporation (US) among others.

Related Reports:

Small Satellite Market by Mass (Nanosatellite, Microsatellite, Minisatellite, CubeSat), Subsystem (Satellite Bus, Payload, Satellite Antenna, Solar Panels), Application, NGEO Orbit, End User, Frequency, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

SATCOM Equipment Market for Space by Component (Transponders, Transceivers, Converters, Amplifiers, Antennas), Satellite Type (CubeSat, Small, Medium, Large), End User (Commercial, Government & Military), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/satellite-payload-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/satellite-payload.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets