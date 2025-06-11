Satellite NTN Market worth $2.79 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite NTN market is projected to grow from USD 0.56 billion in 2025 to USD 2.79 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 38.0% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The satellite NTN (non-terrestrial network) market is growing rapidly due to its integration with 5G technology. This means people can get strong, more reliable connections in remote areas or even when traveling. The older satellites were away from the Earth and often delayed. However, the new Leo (Low Earth Orbit) satellites are very close and can handle video calls and online games.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 0.56 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 2.79 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 38.0% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Orbit, Frequency, End Use Sector, Technology, Hardware, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complex integration of NTNs and terrestrial networks Key Market Opportunities Development of multi-orbit hybrid network architectures for enhanced global connectivity Key Market Drivers Standardization of 3GPP to drive investments in direct-to-device and IoT satellite connectivity

Improvements in satellite equipment, like lighter antennas that can point more accurately, make satellite networks more flexible and reliable. Additionally, reusable rockets have made a large number of satellite launches reasonable. These satellite networks are becoming critical in areas like driverless cars, smart farming, and secure military communication. All these factors point toward the progress the satellite NTN market has made in the past few years. As governments create new rules to manage satellite signals, the satellite NTN industry is expected to expand beyond traditional uses.

By application, the mMTc segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the satellite NTN market during the forecast period

The mMTC (Massive Machine-Type Communications) segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the satellite NTN market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rampant use of IoT devices and the increasing demand for ubiquitous, low-power, wide-area connectivity. Additionally, the need for environmental monitoring and precision agriculture, smart logistics, and infrastructure management demanding continuous data transmission in remote areas where terrestrial networks can't reach is also driving the mMTC applications of satellite NTNs.

Satellite NTN enables global reach with minimal latency and high scalability, ideally enabling millions of connected devices and sensors. LEO constellations and advancements in small, low-power satellite terminals accelerate the adoption of mMTC systems even more. The maritime, oil & gas, and transportation sectors rely on robust, real-time data from dispersed assets, making satellite NTN the foundation for robust global IoT ecosystems.

By frequency, the L-band segment is projected to lead the satellite NTN market during the projected period.

The L-band segment is projected to lead the satellite NTN market during the projected period due to the ideal combination of coverage, penetration, and reliability in satellites operating on L-band frequencies, which offer improved signal propagation through barriers like buildings and vegetation compared to higher bands and are suited for mobile and remote applications like maritime, aviation, and emergency communications. The L-band system also requires a simple and small antenna design, which reduces terminal expenses and enables universal distribution in IoT and MMTC applications. The signal frequently connects to the tape's immune environment for declining weather conditions. Regulatory support and investment in the existing infrastructure of L-band frequencies also translate into rapid distribution and inter-revolution.

North America is projected to lead the satellite NTN market during the forecast period

During the forecast period, North America is projected to dominate the satellite NTN industry, with its robust technology ecosystem, government support, and large industry players. The US is particularly driving growth, with massive LEO satellite launches by SpaceX and Amazon's Project Kuiper, supported by friendly FCC regulations that facilitate spectrum allocation and licensing. Additionally, substantial investments from the private and public sectors fuel innovation in satellite technology, basic infrastructure, and 5G integration. Also, North America's advanced telecommunication networks and an early 5G adoption enable seamless terrestrial satellite connection, which extends cases of NTN use in commercial, defense, and emergency areas. This combination of regulator bank, state-of-the-art innovation, and market demand ranks North America as a global satellite NTN market leader.

Airbus (Netherlands), Thales Alenia Space (France), Kongsberg (Norway), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), and NEC Corporation (Japan) are the major key players in the satellite NTN companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

