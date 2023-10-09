Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Size to Grow with a CAGR of 3.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SATCOM Market is Segmented by Type (Equipment, Service), by Application (Government and Military Applications, Civil Satellite Communications, Commercial Application): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Space Technology .



Satellite Communication (SATCOM) market is projected to reach USD 219440 million in 2029, increasing from USD 171710 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Satellite Communication Market:

High-throughput Satellite Systems (HTS), which offer much higher capacity and data rates compared to conventional satellite systems, are in greater demand, which has led to the market's expansion. For bandwidth-intensive applications like video streaming, remote sensing, and Internet of Things (IoT) connection, HTS allows quicker and more effective data transfer.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SATELLITE COMMUNICATION (SATCOM) MARKET:

The Satellite Communication market is expanding as a result of rising government and military usage of satellite communications. The active transformation of operating settings by the government sectors has increased reliance on sensor data and ISR systems. These platforms make it possible to share HD real-time video and other important data collected by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). As a result, the need for HTS capacity for government and military applications keeps growing.

The SATCOM market is expanding in part because of the growing number of satellite constellations devoted to IoT connection. These constellations, which enable smooth connection and data exchange across enormous geographical distances, are made up of a number of tiny satellites that cooperate to offer IoT devices with worldwide coverage.

The SATCOM market has a substantial growth opportunity in the aviation industry. The deployment of satellite-based communication systems aboard commercial airplanes is being fueled by passengers' rising desire for in-flight connection as well as airlines' initiatives to improve customer service and operational effectiveness.

For the marine sector's tracking, navigation, and communication requirements, satellite communication is essential. The need for SATCOM solutions in the marine industry is increasing as shipping firms want to optimize operations, enhance safety, and adhere to laws. The reason for the increase in interest in this market sector is that these satellites enable quick connectivity, reduced latency, and frequently larger bandwidths per user than geostationary satellites. A lot of businesses in this industry have suggested or are putting into practice plans to create satellite constellations, while CubeSats and other tiny spacecraft are also gaining popularity. For corporate data (retail, banking), the energy industry (oil, gas, mining), and governments in developed nations, there is an increasing demand for low-cost, compact satellites with higher capacity.

SATELLITE COMMUNICATION (SATCOM) MARKET SHARE

The biggest revenue market share, at nearly 45%, was held by North America. Asia-Pacific and Europe come after it.

Key Players:

DIRECTV

Dish

SKY

SES

Intelsat

Eutelsat

Skyperfect

Telesat

China Satcom

Arabsat

Thaicom

AsiaSat

APSTAR

SYNERTONE

General Dynamics Mission Systems

HUGHES

ViaSat

L3 Technologies

Casic

Harris

Cobham

Comtech Telecommunications Corp

Gilat Satellite Networks

Bharti Airtel

Global Invacom

VT IDirect

Space Star Technology

Honeywell

