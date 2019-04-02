Satcom players Invest in New Space Business and High Throughput Satellites to Catalyze Future Growth

Offering affordable, flexible, turnkey global and seamless connectivity solutions will drive fresh growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite communication (Satcom) ecosystem is witnessing rapid transformation, primarily due to increased competition both internally and from terrestrial service providers. As a result, the industry is poised to offer unique value propositions to existing and new customer groups through investment in new space business, high-throughput satellites, downstream infrastructure, and partnerships with downstream service providers. The market is expected to generate cumulative revenues of $119.05 billion from 2018 to 2025 at a 2.4% CAGR.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3bx

"Many small-satellite constellation operators have advanced in their development processes and plan to offer low-cost, affordable, global and seamless connectivity solutions. The aim is to bridge the digital divide across geographies. This is leading to a change in focus from geostationary satellite earth orbit to medium or low satellite earth orbit," said Vivek Suresh Prasad, Senior Research Analyst, Space, at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, the exponential growth and advancement in fiber-based networks and technologies, including compression technology, are causing incumbent satellite operators to diversify their current solutions, revisit their existing business models, reduce their costs, and address evolving customer needs."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Satellite Communication (Satcom) Market Assessment, Forecast to 2025, analyzes how the Satcom market performed in the past five years, including regional and service market shares of top satellite operators. It covers market drivers, restraints and trends, as well as value propositions by new market entrants. The study presents a forecast for growth from 2019 to 2025, including regional and service market segmentation.

"Current value chain dynamics will evolve to accommodate both existing and new customer group needs," noted Prasad. "This will open up multiple ongoing growth opportunities, including high-volume, on-demand video, reliable enterprise connectivity, in-flight entertainment, high-definition video transmissions, maritime connectivity, systems interoperability, remote connectivity, network upgrades to 2G/3G/4G/5G, and affordable single-point downstream solutions."

Successful players should focus on the following strategies for additional revenue opportunities:

Offering bandwidth and cost flexibilities to customers

System and network integration/optimization

Spot beams based on downstream demand

Providing end-to-end solutions

Targeting to offer affordable, seamless, low-latency, and global solutions

New partnerships and acquisitions to enhance infrastructure and customer reach

Increasing downstream demand extended connectivity, both in terms of geography and bandwidth

Global Satellite Communication (Satcom) Market Assessment, Forecast to 2025 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Space research and analysis available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Satellite Communication (Satcom) Market Assessment, Forecast to 2025

MDE3_22

Contact:

Jacqui Holmes

Corporate Communications Consultant

E: jacqui.holmes@frost.com

Twitter: @FrostADS

LinkedIn: Frost & Sullivan's Aerospace, Defence and Security Forum

http://ww2.frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan