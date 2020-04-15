Sasol Launches Cost-effective Solutions for the Oil and Gas Market: TERRAVIS PI

HOUSTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher production efficiency, lower costs: Sasol, the chemicals and energy company launches the new product series TERRAVIS PI for the oil and gas market globally.

TERRAVIS PI is an alternative to expensive heavy paraffinic crude operations options, particularly in colder environments. The products in the new TERRAVIS PI series improve the flowability of crude oil reducing solvent, insulation, utility and mechanical removal costs.

"With our TERRAVIS PI product series we address two crucial crude oil properties: yield stress, the amount of stress required to permanently deform the crude oil's flowability, and pour point, the temperature below which the crude oil loses its flow characteristics," explains Dr. Silke Hoppe, Head of Differentiated Market Development at Sasol Performance Chemicals. "Our TERRAVIS PI products can achieve a yield stress reduction of up to 97% and a pour point reduction of up to 35 C° in a range of paraffinic crudes."

"Our innovation team has created this diverse solution package to provide our customers with the tool kit that can meet all their paraffin treatment needs," Silke Hoppe adds. "Sasol has already had great success in performance testing on one of the most problematic Brazilian waxy crude oils."

About Sasol:

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and experience to integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into our world-scale operating facilities. We safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-value product streams in 31 countries, creating superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

Issued by:

Alex Anderson, Senior Manager: Group External Communication

Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 6509; Mobile: +27 (0) 71 600 9605

alex.anderson@sasol.com

Matebello Motloung, Manager: Group Media Relations

Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256; Mobile: +27 (0) 83 773 9457

matebello.motloung@sasol.com

Torsten Titze, Manager Communications Performance Chemicals

Direct telephone: +49 40 63 684 1434

Torsten.Titze@de.sasol.com

SOURCE Sasol Limited