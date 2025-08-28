Sasakawa Peace Foundation Hosts High-level Symposiums at TICAD 9 Official Side Events

- Focusing on Food Security and Blue Economy to Be Developed by Japan and Africa -

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) hosted an official side event and a special event related to the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) held in Yokohama on August 19 and 20, 2025, bringing together heads of state/government and ministers from Japan and Africa, representatives of international organizations, and researchers.

Group photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LRemsHh2vNvCnKpuZ83I90lrzzCQKJ-6?usp=sharing

At the events, participants actively discussed the current challenges and potential opportunities for collaboration between Japan and Africa under the theme of enhancing food security and promoting a sustainable blue economy.

At the event held on August 20, participants showcased examples of initiatives for achieving food security and sustainable growth through agriculture and the blue economy. They exchanged views about the importance of Japan's technological cooperation and human resource development. At the outset of the event, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Japan "will achieve further growth by enhancing regional connectivity and promoting trade and investment," emphasizing that "Japan will make joint efforts and embrace the vitality of Africa."

SPF President Atsushi Sunami said, "Strengthening the resilience of food systems is the top priority," citing three challenges faced by Africa -- population growth, climate change, and geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, SPF Honorary Chair Yohei Sasakawa said, "We want to work hard hand in hand with Africa to achieve a prosperous future together."

Participants from the African side emphasized the importance of cooperation with Japan, highlighting their views such as a strategic priority on agriculture and the blue economy (by the prime minister of the Republic of Cabo Verde), promoting a national strategy for the blue economy (by a government minister of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau), and transforming agriculture and the blue economy into growth industries led by young people (by the African Union Commission).

Furthermore, during another event on August 19, participants exchanged views on strategies to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth through public and private investments as well as the utilization of international finance. They presented specific proposals on ways to ensure community empowerment and raise funds, highlighting the possibilities for practical coordination linking policies with on-the-ground initiatives.