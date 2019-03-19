Sasa Leskovsek Joins the Ethypharm Group as Chief Scientific Officer

In his capacity as Business Development Director he helped build Walmark, a European based consumer healthcare company and founded City Medical Center, a family medical centre located in Lithuania.

From 2010 to 2015 Sasa was the Head of International Pharma Development in Sanofi building global product development strategy, operating worldwide.

Bertrand DELUARD – CEO of Group Ethypharm - commented: "Sasa has an excellent and specialized knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry needed to enrich our R&D product portfolio in accordance with the Ethypharm Specialty Strategy in our 3 key therapeutic areas: pain, addiction and critical care."

"Our R&D team is focusing on speciality care and innovation with ambition to build valuable and sustainable portfolio to meet our patient's needs in the areas of Pain management, Addiction drugs and Critical Care," added Sasa LESKOVSEK- Director of Scientific Affairs of Group Ethypharm.

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a European-based specialty pharmaceutical company with global reach and is committed to developing innovative drugs for the treatment of pain, addiction and critical care.

Ethypharm develops and markets specialty drugs and generics that provide added value to healthcare providers and delivers high quality medicines for patients.

The Company employs 1400 people mainly in Europe, and its drugs are marketed in more than 80 countries.

Our ambition is to become a European leader in our three core therapeutic areas of pain, addiction and critical care and to expand our presence in new markets in order to facilitate access to essential medicines for patients around the world.

To learn more about the Ethypharm Group, visit our website: www.ethypharm.com

