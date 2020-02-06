Sartorius Stedim Biotech Board of Directors Resolves to Propose Dividend of €0.68 per Share to Annual Shareholders' Meeting

AUBAGNE, France, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (SSB) resolved at today's meeting to submit a proposal to the combined Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on March 24, 2020, to pay a dividend for fiscal 2019 of €0.68 per share. The previous year's dividend was €0.57. Under this proposal, the total profit distributed would rise by 19.3% from €52.5 million to €62.7 million.

This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content of these statements will actually apply because these statements are based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties.

This is a translation of the original French-language press release. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original French press release is the legally binding version.

Financial Calendar

February 18, 2020: Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document, including the 2019 Annual Report

March 24, 2020: Annual Shareholders' Meeting | Aubagne, France

April 21, 2020: Publication of first-quarter results for 2020

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2019, the company employed approx. 6,200 people, and earned sales revenue of €1,440.6 million according to preliminary figures.

