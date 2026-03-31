Saronic Closes $1.75B Series D at $9.25B Valuation to Accelerate a New Era of Maritime Autonomy

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saronic Technologies today announced it has closed $1.75 billion in Series D funding to advance its mission of ensuring maritime superiority for the U.S. and its allies by delivering autonomous platforms at scale across defense and commercial sectors. The round was led by Kleiner Perkins and values the company at $9.25 billion.

Two Marauder hulls at Saronic's Franklin, Louisiana shipyard, where the company is scaling its MUSV fleet and expanding U.S. shipbuilding capacity at a pace not seen since World War II.

Saronic welcomes Advent International, Bessemer Venture Partners, DFJ Growth, BAM Elevate, and other new partners and recognizes the continued commitment of its existing investors, including 8VC, Caffeinated Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Elad Gil, and Franklin Templeton.

At a pivotal moment for global security and economic competition, Saronic is delivering net new shipbuilding capacity made possible by its autonomy-first design approach coupled with modern manufacturing infrastructure. The ability to produce advanced, highly capable autonomous ships at scale is critical to preserving the industrial strength required to project power, protect trade, and sustain long-term resilience at sea.

"Over the past decades, the U.S. has experienced a steady erosion of its ability to build ships and manufacture critical maritime infrastructure," said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic. "We are confronting this challenge with a fundamentally new model of American shipbuilding, one that integrates first-principles engineering, advanced manufacturing, and software-defined production to deliver autonomous vessels with unprecedented speed, precision, and scale. The new capital will accelerate Saronic's ability to bring that model to life, generate entirely new classes of autonomous ships and maritime capabilities, and scale U.S. shipbuilding capacity on a timeline not seen since World War II."

Building Strength Through Industrial Capacity

An important component to Saronic's efforts is the development of Port Alpha — its next generation shipyard — alongside the rapid expansion of its existing production facilities in Louisiana and Texas. This capital will allow Saronic to accelerate the growth and maturation of its shipbuilding enterprise, one that is defined by innovation, scalability, and strategic impact.

"Maritime dominance isn't just about technology — it requires the production capacity to field it at scale," said Ilya Fushman, Kleiner Perkins Partner. "Those two things rarely come together. What makes Saronic special is that they're building both: autonomous ships designed from day one to push the boundaries of what's possible, and the manufacturing infrastructure to produce them consistently. That's what turns a technical breakthrough into an enduring platform advantage. It is an honor to support a company at the forefront of autonomous systems and advanced manufacturing, driven by mission and purpose."

Delivering Technological Advantage in the Maritime Domain

This new capital will also support the continued advancement, expansion, and scaled production of Saronic's portfolio of autonomous surface vessels and AI-driven maritime capabilities. In response to growing demand from U.S. and allied customers for platforms with greater range, endurance, and payload capacity, Saronic will rapidly scale its family of vessels—from the 24-foot Corsair to the 180-foot Marauder and beyond.

The company will also use the capital to explore solutions that address the full spectrum of challenges in the maritime domain, including those at the intersection of surface and subsurface.

Continuing the Momentum

This news builds on Saronic's successes and momentum from 2025, during which time it scaled from the leader in advanced autonomous maritime systems to an international maritime force. The company raised a $600M Series C at a $4B valuation, generated significant growth with the US government including a $392M production contract with the US Navy, and unveiled its inaugural 180-ft autonomous ship, Marauder, with the first hull completed in less than six months, and less than eight months after acquiring the facility to build it.

Recognizing the urgency of the moment, Saronic acquired its Louisiana shipyard and committed $300M to its 300,000 sq. ft. expansion, which will create 1,500 new high-quality jobs across the region. Further, Saronic expanded its Austin headquarters to more than 500,000 sq. ft., opened new hubs in San Diego and Washington, D.C., and launched operations in the UK and Australia. With headcount surpassing 1,300 and partnerships that are driving business across commercial and defense sectors, as well as rapid technological advancement Saronic is on track to revitalize American shipbuilding in the era of autonomy.

CONTACT: press@saronic.com

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