Saramonic Released WiTalk9 Series to Redefine Wireless Intercom System at IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic, a leading power in audio technology, released its latest wireless intercom headset system, the WiTalk9 Series, at a product launch event Team Talk, Now WiTalk at IBC 2024. This groundbreaking product was recognized as the Best in Show awards nominee by CineD, a professional review platform, and it set to elevate team talk quality and upgrade team work efficiency.

9-Person Full-Duplex Wireless Intercom System

A Closer Look of Saramonic WiTalk9 Series

The WiTalk9 Series supports full-duplex multi-person communication without a hub, connecting up to 9 users without the hassle of cables. With wired cascading, it can connect 4 systems to support as many as 30 users at once. This allows departments of a large team such as those in sports event production, to stay connected in sync, enhancing overall teamwork efficiency.

ClearTalk™ Technology Streamlines Team Communication

ClearTalk™, Saramonic's trademarked technology, is comprised of a three-mic array and noise cancellation algorithm. It reduces ambient noise at 360° and enhances voice pickup even in noisy environments of up to 130 dB SPL. With ClearTalk™, the production team in loud contexts can communicate clearly without distraction and ensure the event runs smoothly.

Remote Intercom Breaks Geographical Barriers in Team Talks

The WiTalk9 Series can connect to phones and computers wirelessly or via cables, allowing team members to connect through online meeting platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. This feature breaks the geographical barriers in team communication and makes cross-regional intercom a reality.

For Teams of All Sizes

For smaller teams, Saramonic also released the WiTalk9 SE Series , which supports 5 users, and up to 9 people with 2 cascaded systems. What sets WiTalk9 SE apart is that every headset can be the master, so in case of a damaged or lost master headset, the team can be more flexible with production and press on with a reconfigured master.

Pricing and Availability

1.9 GHz WiTalk9 WT2S to WT9S Set: $349 - $1349

https://www.saramonic.com/product/witalk9-series

2.4 GHz WiTalk9 SE WT2S to WT5S Set: $319 - $519

https://www.saramonic.com/product/witalk9-se-series

For those interested in business opportunities, Saramonic invites potential partners to get in touch via sales@saramonic.com. Additionally, the company is encouraging 100 teams across the globe who are looking to streamline their teamwork to contact Saramonic marketing department at marketing@saramonic.com.

About Saramonic

Since 2012, Saramonic has been delivering exceptional sound experiences through their professional and reliable products. With over 400 patents, 15 design awards, and 6 pioneering innovations, Saramonic continues to serve professionals worldwide.

In alignment with a new branding initiative, this global launch marks a significant milestone in Saramonic's global business. Saramonic is on the way to becoming a leading audio brand and eagerly welcomes every professional user to join them in shaping the future of auditory excellence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505617/A_Closer_Look_Saramonic_WiTalk9_Series.jpg