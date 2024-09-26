SARAH, DUCHESS OF YORK, AND FOUNDING PARTNERS ANNOUNCE YOUTH IMPACT COUNCIL AT NEW YORK CLIMATE WEEK 2024

Youth Impact Council bridges generational gaps to accelerate charge and create action

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at New York Climate Week, Sarah, Duchess of York, vowed to help amplify the voice of the next generation to solve some of the planet's biggest problems as she announced the launch of the Youth Impact Council (YIC), an organization designed to facilitate vital intergenerational dialogue.

The Duchess said the Y.I.C's mission would be to bring together future leaders and amplify their work and missions.

"My generation hasn't acted quickly enough to confront some of the great challenges of our age," the Duchess said. "Too often, young people are denied the resources, recognition and the seat at the table they deserve. The purpose of the Youth Impact Council is to change that."

Y.I.C is celebrating its inaugural initiative in New York City with Founder and Youth Co-Chair Anna-Grace Millward, Co-Founder and Youth Co-Chair Kevin Patel, and Founding Executive Director Richard Loomis, among others. The Duchess serves as Y.I.C's Founding Ambassador.

"Becoming a grandmother has given me a new outlook on life," the Duchess added. "I want to be able to look my grandchildren in the face and say I did everything I could, using whatever platform I might have, to empower their generation to make the changes we need to see.

"Youth are our future, and they are the ones who will need to take action to address some of the problems created by previous generations, including my own. We need to recognise that they can be the solution. I have met many inspirational young leaders during my charity work and I want to listen, learn and amplify their voices.

"I hope the Youth Impact Council will become a global community of under-35s that can showcase some of the work being done by our youth and facilitate the intergenerational conversations we need to see."

Bridging generational gaps, YIC will connect the power of youth with established wisdom to short circuit the current system and accelerate change, opening doors for knowledge sharing and resources and building new networks based on respect, not red tape.

"Young people are on the frontlines of some of the world's most impactful social movements, and climate change is among the most pressing," says Millward. "That's why I'm thrilled to co-found Youth Impact Council and help bring it to the world today, at New York Climate Week."

ABOUT YOUTH IMPACT COUNCIL

The Youth Impact Council brings together a global community of outstanding youth leaders, each making a profound impact on climate action, social justice, and innovation, on a mission to drive communication and partnership between young activists and a powerful network of established leaders to identify action points and accelerate change. YIC was founded at New York Climate Week 2024. To learn more, visit youthimpactcouncil.com.