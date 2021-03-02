Sapphire Systems Expands SAP Business ByDesign Practice with Purchase of InCloud Solutions

Leading technology provider strengthens capabilities and consolidates position as a market leading SAP partner with new acquisition

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Systems , a leading digital operating platform provider, today announced that it has acquired SAP Business ByDesign partner, InCloud Solutions. As part of Sapphire's strategy to accelerate growth both organically and through acquisitions, the purchase will expand the company's Business ByDesign expertise and help consolidate its position as a market leading SAP partner.

InCloud Solutions is a hugely successful and well-respected SAP Business ByDesign partner and carries an impressive portfolio of SAP aligned products from which Sapphire will be able to further strengthen its Business ByDesign capabilities and benefit from a team of highly skilled employees. Sapphire will accelerate InCloud's growth through its scale and reach, complimented with an expanded portfolio enabling a deeper engagement with their clients as they execute their digital transformation journey.



With agility and responsiveness crucial to business success in 2021 and beyond, SAP Business ByDesign provides an intelligent, end-to-end, cloud-based ERP solution which can flex and scale for the long term. Through providing the right information at the right time, SAP Business ByDesign allows businesses to become agile enough to stand firm in the face of adversity, turning challenges into opportunities and reaping valuable, profitable rewards in the process.

Supported by Horizon Capital , this latest deal represents Sapphire's third deal of 2021 as part of its strategy to fast track growth organically and through acquisition. Following Sapphire's recent acquisitions of ITOM Solution and Pioneer B1 , this latest purchase aligns the company's vision to become a leader in the provision of digital operating platforms and enterprise software applications.

"2021 has got off to an exceptionally busy start for us and we're incredibly excited to announce our third acquisition of the year, SAP Business ByDesign specialist, InCloud Solutions," comments Ian Caswell, CEO, Sapphire Systems. "As part of the accelerated growth strategy we announced last year, this latest acquisition will strengthen and expand our SAP practice, bringing further expertise and experience to our growing client base."



"SAP Business ByDesign is a market leading native cloud specific ERP solution perfectly aligned to the digital economy we're fast becoming accustomed to," comments Bob Atkinson, Managing Director, InCloud Solutions. "We are delighted to become part of the Sapphire team; we slot perfectly into their culture, strategy and vision of the future as we strive to help our clients accelerate their shift away from current processes towards a digitally operated and cohesive format."

About Sapphire

Sapphire Systems is a leading enterprise software applications and digital operating technology provider enabling organizations to transform and run with intelligence, speed, agility and operational excellence. We empower our employees to work alongside our 1,000 customers worldwide to develop advanced technology innovation and cloud services and turn their operations into significant business advantage. Headquartered in London, England, with sales, services and development locations throughout the UK, USA, Latin America and Asia, Sapphire delivers industry leading customer satisfaction, 24-hour support and expertise to accelerate our customer's digital futures with confidence. For more information, visit www.sapphiresystems.com.

