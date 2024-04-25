Sapiens Unveils Enhanced Reinsurance and Analytics Solution Catering to Evolving Market Demands

Latest version enhances operational efficiency, regulatory reporting, and strategic decision-making with robust business insights

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the launch of its latest version of Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster.

The new release of Version 9 brings a multitude of enhancements and technology stack updates, designed to empower insurers and reinsurers with robust, enriched functionality to support business requirements. This includes automating global inter-company retrocession, facilitating U.S. NAIC statutory reporting (Schedule F), and real-time reinsurance allocation support ('reinsurance as a service').

The latest release offers a multitude of enhancements, with one of the standout features being the seamless integration of Sapiens Intelligence with Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster. This integration empowers users with advanced data capabilities and actionable insights through out-of-the-box reinsurance reports and analytics of the reinsurance portfolio's performance.

In addition, the new release brings significant improvements to the user experience, with a revamped user interface, enhancements in processing performance through improvements and parallel processing mechanisms, improved scalability and operability.

"With the growing significance of reinsurance in today's volatile environment, our latest version of Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster with Sapiens Intelligence offers even greater value to insurers and reinsurers, catering to the ever-changing demands of this dynamic market," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President & CEO. "Leveraging the shared experience from our other products as well as requirements from our global client base, the solution is now very well-positioned to support global automation of complex reinsurance programs and provide management with insights into reinsurance performance as well as statutory reporting."

Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster is a comprehensive, single platform for large and multi-national reinsurance programs, providing full financial control and flexibility across all lines of business. The solution supports the entire range of reinsurance contracts, providing full support for all auditing requirements and a consolidated view of liabilities and risks, as well as helping prevent financial leakage.

Sapiens Intelligence, now a fully integrated component of Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster v.9, produces actionable insights to maximize the value of data and KPIs for smarter decision making, improving reinsurance business management.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data, and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn

Investor and Media Contact

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

Sapiens Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Email: Yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com

