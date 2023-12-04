Sapiens Releases Latest Version of IllustrationPro and ApplicationPro with Enhanced Digital Engagement

Version 7.0 provides robust system configurability and report selection for users

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced the launch of its latest version of Sapiens IllustrationPro and Sapiens ApplicationPro. This new release brings a multitude of enhancements and additions, all designed to empower insurers with innovation, improved member servicing, and reinforced security measures.

Sapiens IllustrationPro is a dynamic point-of-sale solution for Life & Annuities that quickly and accurately generates quotes and compliant illustrations through an intuitive and modern engagement. This responsive solution seamlessly operates across various devices and expedites the sales process. In parallel, Sapiens ApplicationPro streamlines processes for seasoned and novice agents through a wizard-based, self-directed navigation that simplifies data input. Its content is dynamic and reflexive, presenting forms and questions as needed, with only valid options available for selection. Together, these two modules ensure a smooth exchange of data, thereby reducing the chances of errors and improving the overall customer and agent experience.

This new release not only delivers significant value to insurers, but also stands out in today's competitive market thanks to a range of functional and technical enhancements, including enhanced digital experience, improved usability, and reinforced security measures. Notably, the illustration report editor offers customers greater control over design and illustration output, while the rules editor helps manage the configuration of products and reflexive question design. In addition, the release allows for the segmentation of application sections between agents and applicants, catering to various digital engagement models. New digital features include rapid illustration duplication for easy comparison, a tool for copying addresses between parties, an eApp attachment page with an integrated camera for document image uploads, and streamlined email delivery of illustrations.

For greater security, Sapiens has integrated Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) into the IllustrationPro/ApplicationPro login process, including text messages, email, and the use of an authentication app. New APIs have also been incorporated to facilitate status updates and other critical data callouts, ensuring a comprehensive and overall robust solution.

"The IllustrationPro/ApplicationPro Version 7 enhancements bring a host of exciting features to the table," said David Pidgeon, Sapiens Head of Life & Annuities, North America. "With a focus on enhanced digital servicing and increased security, this latest release accelerates the pace of innovation and value delivery to our customers."

