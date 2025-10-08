Sapiens Announces Strategic Partnership with Linqura for P&C Underwriting Risk-Scoring

Partnership empowers P&C insurers to profitably scale their business insurance portfolio in all market conditions

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a global leader in intelligent SaaS-based software solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Linqura, the leading provider of sales and underwriting intelligence solutions for the commercial insurance industry.

This partnership provides Sapiens' clients with an Underwriting Advisor to guide them through the complexities of commercial insurance, ensuring profitable risk selection and growth. Sapiens and Linqura are committed to redefining the commercial insurance landscape through innovation and operational efficiency.

"We are very excited and honored to have Sapiens as a strategic partner," said Mark Stender, CEO, Linqura. "Sapiens brings an industry-leading suite of products, along with incredible policy administration depth and capabilities. We believe our unique agentic-AI platform, data, and algorithms will be great additions to the Sapiens suite. This partnership affirms the mission to empower every underwriter to be a specialist for every account, driving unmatched growth potential."

Sapiens is pre-integrated with Linqura to deliver secure, embedded AI-driven underwriting insights and data into the new business and renewal process of Sapiens PolicyPro for P&C policy administration platform. This integration delivers:

Precision risk decision-making



Access to hundreds of data points about every business in the U.S. – along with the risks, exposures, likely causes of loss and related mitigating factors, plus the coverage needs for each business – empowers underwriters to make better underwriting decisions.





Linqura's 1,100+ NAICS code classification system, with real-time coverage recommendations, enables underwriters to become an expert on every risk.





Access to this data means underwriters can select and price the best risks, with the proper amount of coverage.

"This collaboration will greatly benefit Sapiens' customers, equipping them with a built-in Underwriting Advisor that will simplify commercial insurance," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens' President and CEO. "We are pleased that Linqura recognized the significant value that Sapiens offers with our leading suite of products and policy administration capabilities."

About Linqura

Linqura is the premier provider of artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions for the commercial insurance industry, solving the industry's biggest challenges – premium leakage, process friction and knowledge gaps. The company's innovative platform empowers insurance professionals with advanced risk classification, risk assessment, coverage analysis, risk placement and lead generation tools designed to optimize performance and drive growth. Linqura is reshaping how commercial insurance is bought, sold and managed with AI-driven precision. To learn more about Linqura, visit linqura.com .

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS based Solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

On August 12, 2025, Sapiens announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Advent, a leading global private equity investor, for $43.50 per common share in cash, valuing Sapiens at approximately $2.5 billion.

For more information, please visit https://sapiens.com, or follow us on LinkedIn .

Investor and Media Contact

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

Sapiens Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Email: Yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com

