SAP, Cisco, and Dell Recognized as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for the IoT Analytics Space

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics of Things, commonly shortened to AoT, is a combination of software, technologies, services, policies, tools, guidelines, and platforms designed to reduce the overall operational cost, time, and expertise required for creating analytics-rich applications. These solutions are leveraged for collecting, cleansing, integrating, and filtering data by using Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors. IoT analytics tools make use of advanced prediction analytics models on collected data to find and share useful business insights.

On the 360Quadrants platform, SAP, Cisco Systems, and Dell Technologies are recognized as Visionary Leaders in the IoT Analytics space. Companies that fall in this category have an established product portfolio and a powerful market presence.

The SAP HANA Cloud Platform is an advanced IoT analytics solution that is widely used in several industry verticals. SAP HANA can be integrated into the social media modules of custom Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions, as well as with R and Hadoop, to collect, process, store, and analyze data in real time. SAP HANA analyzes data from events, machines, and business operations and allows field workers to maintain productivity by using real-time analytics.

The Cisco AoT portfolio contains Cisco Fog Data Services, Cisco IOx APIs, Connected Streaming Analytics (CSA), and Cisco Edge Analytics Fabric. The Cisco CSA platform offers predictive insights into high-velocity live data streams generated from several sources—such as the edge of the devices and from sensors—to facilitate real-time governance and enable immediate decision making.

Dell Technologies provides IoT analytics through its Dell IoT platform, Dell Statista predictive analytics, and similar edge analytics software. Dell IoT features real-time intelligence collected and analyzed from the edge with an aim to generate real-time insights. Its IoT analytics solutions operate on-premises as well as on cloud data.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular IoT Analytics comparisons between vendors.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank vendors of IoT Analytics involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 26 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space that combines data from buyers, vendors, experts, and in-house analysts. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions by providing buyers with real-world insights from their peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors, helping buyers make more informed decisions and find the best-fit solutions faster. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Endpoint Security Services, Predictive Analytics Software, and Enterprise Content Management.

Contact:

Mr. Manoj Singhvi

manoj.singhvi@360quadrants.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

SOURCE 360Quadrants