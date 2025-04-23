SANY Impresses at bauma 2025 with Sustainable Lineup and Digital Intelligence

MUNICH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th bauma, the world's leading trade fair for construction machinery, recently successfully concluded in Munich, Germany. With the theme "The World of Efficiency, Your Partner to Create the Best", SANY Group, together with Putzmeister, presented a spectacular showcase of innovation and technology in the 5256m3 booth, attracting widespread attention. On opening day, SANY harvested more than 200 intended customers, securing intended orders of nearly 3 billion yuan (approx. 360.3 million euros).

SANY at bauma 2025- the World of Efficiency

This year, SANY showcased 35 flagship products, including excavators, telehandlers, wheel loaders, cranes, forklifts, and road machinery. Among them, 31 are CE certified, 15 debuted globally, and 11 are electric, highlighting SANY's focus on sustainability and innovation.

Cutting-Edge Product Lineup with Global Debuts

SCC2000A-EV: SANY's largest pure electric lattice boom crawler crane, featuring a 422kWh high-capacity CATL battery for up to 9 hours of operation. The 234kW Danfoss motor delivers strong power for demanding tasks. With a 200t lifting capacity, it features an 86m main boom, a 30m fixed jib, and a 63m luffing jib. It complies with CE certification and European transport regulations.

STR50E: The industry's first 5-ton e-roller, equipped with a 60kWh battery, enabling over 7 hours of continuous operation with fast charging in just 60 minutes via shared EV charging piles. Powered by a CATL battery system with liquid-cooled thermal management, it operates reliably from -20°C to 50°C, with over 2,000 tested working hours and more than 2,000 charge cycles—equivalent to 30 years of service life.

SY215E: The flagship electric excavator, powered by a 422kWh CATL battery and 150kW high-power motor, ensuring 6–8 hours of continuous operation under European working conditions. With dual CCS2 charging (100% in 1.5 hours) and 360-degree AI cameras for human-zone detection, it enhances both safety and efficiency.

STH625E: SANY's first compact telehandler designed for Europe, designed for tight spaces. At 1.85 meters wide and 1.92 meters high, it combines compact with powerful. A 34 kWh battery enables for 8 hours of operation in a travel speed of 20 km/h.

Digital Intelligence Takes Center Stage

SANY's Digital Intelligence Exhibition Zone also drew large crowds, with the MySANY platform, and the Mechlink Intelligent Excavation System sparking great interest and inquiries.

Developed by Yaowu Technology and SANY Heavy Machinery's Large Excavator R&D Institute, the Mechlink Intelligent Excavation System is designed for large excavators in harsh and hazardous scenarios. Utilizing ultra-low latency 5G, it enables L2-level one-click intelligent excavation, ensuring safety, efficiency, and advanced intelligence.

Another highlight was a live demonstration of remote excavator control from Munich, Germany to Huzhou, China—a distance of over 8,500 kilometers—which drew more than 200 participants and was met with enthusiastic acclaim.

SANY's European journey began in 2009 with its entry into Bedburg, Germany. Since then, it has built a robust ecosystem across Europe, including R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and after-sales service. With 150 dealers, 120 sales experts, 70 service vehicles, and €20 million in spare parts inventory, SANY consistently exceeds customer expectations, and meets the market requirements for clean, green, and sustainable products.

