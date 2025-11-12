SANY Heavy Industry's 'Three Transformation' Strategy Boosts Growth: Q3 Revenue Surges by 10.73%

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd (600031) recently released its Q3 2025 financial report, reporting strong growth across key performance metrics:

Decarbonization and Digitalization Transformation Empowering High-quality Development

Q3 revenue reached $2.96 billion, up by 10.73% YoY. Net profit attributable to shareholders surged by 48.18% to $0.27 billion.

Accumulated revenue for the first three quarters was $9.18 billion, a 13.56% YoY increase, with net profit attributable to shareholders rising to $1 billion, a 46.58% YoY increase. Net cash flow from operating activities for the first three quarters reached $2.03 billion, representing a 17.55% year-on-year increase, indicating a significant improvement in profitability.

These strong results underscore the success of SANY Heavy Industry's "Three Transformation" strategy, which focuses on globalization, digitalization, and low-carbon development.

Globalization and Decarbonization in Synergy

SANY's global expansion and sustainable development strategy are making significant progress worldwide.

In the African market, the Zambia Chowa Mine solar energy project, built by SANY Silicon Energy, successfully connected to the grid on November 1. This project integrates existing resources in the mine area and utilizes an advanced microgrid energy system, meeting the energy needs of mine vehicles and construction machinery efficiently. This initiative not only provides stable power support for mine operations but also contributes to the creation of a "green mine" demonstration base in Zambia.

Furthermore, SANY achieved a breakthrough in the European market through a strategic partnership with Austria's Raiffeisen International Bank, aiming to explore new financing models for energy projects and drive growth in the European market.

Digitalization Transformation Empowering High-quality Development

SANY Group showcased innovative AI-enabled simulation technologies at the 2025 Global Simulation Conference, emphasizing real-time simulation, intelligent driving, operation simulation, and multi-machine collaboration. By deepening collaborations with industry and academia, SANY aims to apply intelligent simulation technology to product innovation, enhancing competitiveness and driving the digital transformation of the construction machinery industry.

SANY Heavy Industry's effective execution of its "Three Transformation" strategy has led to substantial progress in global expansion, digitalization, and low-carbon initiatives. Moving forward, the company remains firmly committed to advancing these core strategies—meeting the evolving needs of global customers, strengthening competitiveness through digital transformation, and fostering long-term, sustainable growth.

