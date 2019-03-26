Sanlam Asset Management Selects AQMetrics to Provide AIFMD Annex IV Regulatory Reporting

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanlam Asset Management (Ireland) Limited (SAMI) has selected award winning AQMetrics to provide AIFMD Annex IV regulatory reporting for its funds.

Sanlam will utilise AQMetrics software technology to automate Annex IV reporting, having deemed the AQMetrics platform the most scalable and robust technology best suited to fit the firm's requirements as the regulatory landscape evolves. Sanlam is beginning a digital overhaul for the firm's operations and are pleased AQMetrics will deliver a seamless, time-saving technology platform.

CEO of AQMetrics Geraldine Gibson stated, "We are delighted to welcome Sanlam to our ever-growing client base. We have the ability to quickly onboard even the largest portfolios and provide a dedicated customer success team to manage the process. We have the best solution to meet Sanlam's requirements for functionality, transparency and cost-effectiveness. Regulation is constantly changing for asset management, but with AQMetrics platform, our clients will always be compliant for both today's and tomorrow's emerging regulations."

Commenting on the partnership Dale Bucknell, Head of Operations at Sanlam, stated, "Sanlam is embarking on a journey of digital transformation, this process will be driven by in-house development of technology solutions, where appropriate, and by partnering with high quality service providers such as AQMetrics where it makes more sense to do so. We very much look forward to working with AQMetrics over the coming months and years."

About AQMetrics

AQMetrics, established in Ireland in 2012 is one of the world's leading regulatory technology ("RegTech") providers. Since inception AQMetrics has continually improved and evolved its technology offering and offers a full risk management and regulatory reporting platform to its clients: from $bn hedge funds, alternative investment managers, MiFID firms, asset servicing providers, fund administrators to banks. Award winning AQMetrics now provides RegTech solutions to a number of the top global fund administrators and asset servicing providers in addition to directly servicing fund managers who require direct access to multi-jurisdictional regulatory reporting technology.

About Sanlam Asset Management (Ireland) Limited

Sanlam Asset Management (Ireland) Limited (SAMI) was established in June 1997 in Dublin, Ireland. SAMI currently manages in excess of $8bn for clients world-wide. Clients include various large institutions and retail clients from South Africa, United Kingdom and other jurisdictions. They offer institutional and third-party fund solutions and fund hosting capabilities, along with a wide range of funds for both institutional and retail investors in a range of international markets. All their funds on offer to retail investors in South Africa are FSCA approved.

SAMI is part of the Sanlam Group of companies

