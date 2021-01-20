Sanjiv Waghmare Appointed as Chief Product Officer of Signant Health

With his depth of understanding in product innovation and lifecycle management, Waghmare will play an integral role in positioning Signant's solutions and services for ongoing success within a rapidly- evolving clinical research environment as well as driving next-generation advancements in data strategy, user experience, and configurability of the company's core platforms.

"I am truly honored to join Signant Health as the company's Chief Product Officer," said Waghmare of his new role. "Signant is a clear leader at delivering software and services that support evidence generation across patients, sites, and clinical supply management. I look forward to continuing to drive that vision with a holistic approach to product development that will serve customers across traditional and decentralized trials."

Waghmare joins Signant Health from Wolters Kluwer, a leading provider of software, research, and learning solutions for tax, accounting, and audit professionals, where he was Head of Product Management, responsible for developing and managing innovative products for the tax and audit industries. Prior to Wolters Kluwer, he led product management teams at Intuit, Finastra and Capital One, and was a business strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company.



Commenting on his appointment, CEO Roger Smith said, "Sanjiv has an exceptional track record leading and implementing innovative product solutions within complex and competitive financial technology industries. His leadership and deep understanding of product management processes will allow our product teams to create a solution portfolio that reflects our mission to become the pre-eminent enabler of direct-from-patient evidence generation."

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently generate quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all of Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant Health solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, IRT, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

SOURCE Signant Health