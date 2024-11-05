Sanitas, one of Switzerland's largest health insurers, embeds Lifelight's vital signs into customer app

More than 0.5 million customers already trust the Sanitas portal

The Chronic Journey included in the app focuses on the detection of high blood pressure with the integration of Lifelight's remote vital signs technology

Sanitas empowers users to obtain indicative estimates of their blood pressure via their own mobile device





LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking next step for preventative care Sanitas partners with Lifelight, a cutting-edge novel technology to bring blood pressure estimates to its private healthcare app users.

Sanitas embeds Lifelight’s vital signs.

With the Sanitas Portal app, over 0.5m customers already have an overview of their insurance and health related benefits. App users can be rewarded for exercise, check symptoms, get support with mental health, translate complicated doctor's bills, scan receipts or quickly check coverage. Customers can also receive valuable support from a virtual assistant and a personal advisory team.

Now with the inclusion of Lifelight, Sanitas is taking a proactive approach to further mitigate health risks. A chronic illness guide within the app focuses on prevention, detection and management of cardiovascular disease (CVD) through early monitoring and pre-emptive intervention.

The Sanitas Portal is available in German, French, Italian and English. It marks the first time that Lifelight offers full language support.

Lifelight, developed by xim Limited, provides the ability for Sanitas customers to easily check their blood pressure themselves at home, with on-screen instructions to guide them.

As well as providing fast vital signs readings, one of the key benefits of Lifelight is the user experience – zero contact – no uncomfortable cuff, no need to undress, no wearables – users simply look at their mobile device screen for 40 seconds.

Often more convenient, Sanitas' customers can access Lifelight securely from the comfort of their homes or remotely – anytime, anywhere. This is where Lifelight can really scale, driving efficiencies with improved health outcomes.

Commenting on the joint venture, Evelyne Dürr, digital service project manager at Sanitas stated, "Partnering with Lifelight to bring blood pressure estimates to our health insurance customers is an integral step in our preventative care vision. We want to empower and encourage our customers to become experts of their own health. Lifelight's contactless technology can also be used at home to estimate blood pressure. It provides important information for the early detection of high blood pressure."

Laurence Pearce, Lifelight's CEO and Founder said, "We're motivated to work alongside a well-known established healthcare insurance brand, allowing us to scale Lifelight and support Sanitas' ongoing preventative care programme. We look forward to reaching more people in Europe through Sanitas' Swiss customer base, building on our shared aims to empower everyone who wants to, take responsibility for their health that will improve an individual's wellbeing, cut healthcare costs and ultimately reduce the risk of CVD."

With over 800,000 insured people and premium income of more than three billion francs, Sanitas (www.sanitas.com) is one of the largest Swiss health insurers.

