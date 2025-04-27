Sanitary and Bathroom Equipment Spotlighted at 137th Canton Fair Phase 2, Reflecting Global Pursuit of Quality Living

GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful conclusion of Phase 1 of the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) on April 19, Phase 2 officially opened on April 23 and will run through April 27. This phase features categories such as sanitary and bathroom equipment, household items, gifts, general ceramics, building materials and furniture across 15 specialized exhibition zones. Among these, the sanitary and bathroom equipment sector stands out, highlighting a global demand for smarter, more refined lifestyles.

According to Zhang Chao, a representative of HUIDA Sanitary Ware Co.,Ltd., the Canton Fair has long served as a strategic platform for the company's global expansion. Maintaining its tradition of introducing new products at the event, HUIDA's latest intelligent toilet series, focused on smart technology, cleanliness, and comfort, have attracted strong interest from international buyers.

Designed to enhance modern living, the intelligent toilet series integrate advanced features for a more hygienic and enjoyable experience. Smart functions include self-diagnosis, foot-activated flushing, and an infinite-bit control knob. Cleanliness is prioritized through water purification, pre-wash capabilities, and a self-cleaning nozzle. For optimal comfort, features such as automatic flushing, hot and cold massage cleaning, and an air-cleaning filter system are included.

Xu Jin, Product Manager at HUIDA, noted that the company offers region-specific product customization. For example, by removing the traditional water tank, the design not only conserves space in the bathroom but also simplifies installation and reduces technical complexity. This user-friendly approach aligns with the growing consumer demand for functional yet easy-to-maintain solutions.

Zhangzhou Wanhui Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. also made a strong impression with several smart, health-oriented bathroom solutions, featuring advanced toilets with zero-water-pressure flushing, high-efficiency vortex flushing technology that saves up to 40% water, self-cleaning antibacterial glaze, and low-noise 45-decibel flush. The company also introduced an intelligent mirror cabinet with sensor-activated lighting and integrated defogging for a seamless, user-friendly bathroom experience.

IDEAL Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., the first Chinese shower enclosure manufacturer to establish a design center in Germany, also drew strong interest from international buyers with its sleek, design-forward enclosures that merge aesthetics with everyday practicality.

While bathrooms remain private spaces, consumer expectations for them are evolving. With a focus on intelligent features, aesthetic design, and superior functionality, exhibitors at the Canton Fair are responding with innovative solutions that cater to the modern pursuit of elevated living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674102/image_969985_23029801.jpg