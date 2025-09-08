Sanhok Unveils Plans for AI-Driven Production Technology

DONGGUAN, China, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2002, Sanhok Intelligent Equipment is a leading supplier of intelligent assembly and conveying systems. Today, founder Mr. Hao Er announced that the company is developing its first AI-driven self-optimizing production line. This initiative underscores his vision of delivering innovative, reliable solutions that help global manufacturers reduce costs, improve efficiency, and adapt to changing industry needs.

Comprehensive Solutions

Sanhok's product portfolio covers appliance assembly lines, conveyor systems, and intelligent components, serving industries such as automotive, 3C electronics, logistics, food, pharmaceuticals, and new energy. Its solutions support high loads, cleanroom standards, FDA-grade materials, and advanced energy-saving systems.

Strong Manufacturing Base

Located in Dongguan, Sanhok Intelligent Equipment boasts a 12,000-square-meter industrial park equipped with advanced CNC machining, laser cutting, and automated welding equipment. With over 40 mechanical engineers and eight PLC engineers, the company provides end-to-end services from design to commissioning.

Global Presence

Sanhok's products are exported to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, with customers in countries such as Egypt, Nigeria, Mexico, Brazil, and India. Its clients include large manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and service companies seeking efficient and reliable services.

Achievements

Jordan AUX Project – Delivered a TV and air conditioner production line during the pandemic.

Nigeria ScanForest Project – Completed during the Lunar New Year holiday, achieving a daily production capacity of 500 units with remote and on-site support.

Netherlands TV Production Line – A 22-meter rotary conveyor was installed in 25 days, earning praise for its speed and precision.

Service and Commitment

Sanhok is renowned for its rapid response, providing parts quotes within an hour and equipment solutions within 1–3 days. Each system includes a 12-month warranty, multi-language manuals, AR remote guidance, and IoT monitoring. All equipment undergoes a 72-hour full-load test before delivery.

Looking Ahead

With the planned AI-driven self-optimizing production line and an expanding global service network, Sanhok is reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for manufacturers worldwide. Guided by the vision of Mr. Hao Er, the company is committed to becoming a future leader in flexible manufacturing and delivering intelligent solutions that meet global industry demands.

Sanhok Intelligent Equipment – your trusted intelligent manufacturing partner.

Website: sanhokgroup.com

Phone: +86 18825725149

Email: frank@sanhokgroup.com