Sandyford Properties Selects Yardi Cloud Property Management Platform

Industrial real estate company to gain unified, cloud-based property management solution

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandyford Properties, the UK multi-let industrial property company, has selected solutions from the Yardi® Commercial Suite to gain a single platform for property management and accounting.

Sandyford Properties, the UK multi-let industrial property company, has selected solutions from the Yardi® Commercial Suite.

With Yardi's solutions, Sandyford Properties can analyse its data more efficiently and enable better cashflow and expense forecasting, including CAPEX and OPEX, from one end-to-end solution. The easy-to-use platform provides a centralised location for the company to manage its entire business lifecycle including operational, construction, financial, leasing and maintenance activities.

"We wanted a single property and accounting system with expanded capabilities that would help save us time with our daily processes," said Paul Brindley, managing director of Sandyford Properties. "Yardi's solution provides us with a clear view of our portfolio so we can easily analyse data, communicate more efficiently with tenants and forecast faster and more accurately."

"Yardi's Commercial Suite will help Sandyford Properties consolidate its data and provide real-time insights into its portfolio," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi®. "Our innovative technology automates the complexities in property management. We look forward to working with Sandyford Properties and are excited about their continued growth in the market."

See how you can improve your data analysis with Yardi's single cloud-based solution.

About Sandyford Properties

Sandyford Properties is a multi-let property company with a focus on Staffordshire and Cheshire. Established in 1947 in Stoke-on-Trent, where it is the largest industrial property owner, Sandyford is now in third-generation family ownership, headed by managing director, Paul Brindley. Its chairman is David Carter, who was a founding partner of Caisson Investment Management. Having grown rapidly over the past five years, it currently manages 1.5 million sq ft of primarily industrial space and is seeking to double its portfolio in the Midlands and North West over the next five years. For more information, visit sandyfordproperties.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212185/Sandyford_Properties.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi