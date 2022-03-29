Sandvine Application and Network Intelligence in Private Telco Cloud Chosen by Inmarsat for Multiyear Contract

Cloud OpenStack deployment with traffic management use cases and Kafka data feed supports Inmarsat's planned 5G layer within its new global mobility network - ORCHESTRA

WATERLOO, ON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has chosen Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence in its OpenStack Private Telco Cloud. The three-year deal will support Inmarsat's work in building out its ORCHESTRA network – a first of its kind service for global mobility and government customers. ORCHESTRA is a dynamic mesh network combining ELERA (L-band) and Global Xpress (Ka-band) satellite networks, with terrestrial 5G as well as targeted low earth orbit (LEO) satellite capacity.

Building on an existing seven-year relationship for network policy control between the two companies, the new contract spans Flexible Policy and Traffic Management, use cases for Satellite Networks, as well as Sandvine's ScoreCard, Insights exports, cloud-optimized Active Logic Hyperscale Data Plane, and Maestro Policy Engine.

Bringing Sandvine's machine learning-based application classification and single-pane visualization into the cloud will enable Inmarsat to enhance traffic management capabilities and customer experience with greater scalability and lower costs.

Lyndon Cantor, CEO, Sandvine, said: "Our relationship with Inmarsat started with network policy control in 2015, and has since evolved towards new 5G network architecture for emerging 5G and satellite services. By migrating to our ActiveLogic Hyperscale Data Plane, Inmarsat can roll out new services that meet rapidly changing customer and market demands, and deploy use cases such as Network Optimization, Heavy User Management, Video Streaming Management, Wholesale and Peering Link Management, and Usage-Based Services."

To learn more about how Sandvine can help you analyze, optimize, and monetize your satellite networks.

Resources

Sandvine's 5G Portfolio

A 5G Perspective: Leverage the Power of Application Intelligence

IDC Spotlight: Application and Network Intelligence is Critical for 5G Success

Sandvine's 2022 Global Internet Phenomena Report

Application and Network Intelligence Use Cases eBook

Cloud Ready Options

5G Service Intelligence Engine (NWDAF) Whitepaper

5G Service Innovation and Intelligence Whitepaper

Media Contact:

Susana Schwartz

Sandvine

sschwartz@sandvine.com

About Sandvine

Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence portfolio helps service providers deliver high quality, optimized experiences to consumers and enterprises. They use our solutions to analyze, optimize, and monetize application experiences using contextual machine learning-based insights and real-time actions.

Sandvine's portfolio is integral to telecommunications networks and governments throughout the world because it is a critical component for a reliable and secure internet. We protect networks and users every day from billions of malicious internet transactions linked to illicit and illegal activities, such as child pornography, human trafficking, terrorism and the spread of malware. We also help network operators manage explosive network growth so that the economy, health and public safety, schools, governments and enterprises continue running smoothly.

Sandvine authors the Global Internet Phenomenon Report, a well-regarded and heavily cited source of traffic trends on the internet.

For more, visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

For further information, follow us: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559586/Sandvine_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sandvine