Sandvine Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering a Superior Level of Visibility into an Application's Traffic with Its ActiveLogic Solution

With the high degree of encryption in applications, competing solutions that use traditional deep-packet inspection technologies are not as effective as solutions built to extract data from a previously unencrypted network. ActiveLogic, on the other hand, leverages its enhanced machine learning capabilities to identify and track an application's typical traffic patterns and traffic-related key performance indicators (KPIs), such as throughput, packet loss, and latency. In addition, ActiveLogic is one of the few solutions that can be deployed on the telco cloud at hyperscale, which means that regardless of the telco's position in the cloud, it can easily deploy ActiveLogic without compromising the cloud's performance.

"To enhance its deployability and scalability, Sandvine introduced ActiveLogic on a wide range of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) platforms, virtual deployments, and private cloud deployments and is currently being integrated into hyperscale cloud environments," said Rohan Joy Thomas Industry Analyst. "The solution's underlying technology, the Active Network Intelligence (ANI) Classification Engine (ACE), is a one-of-a-kind classification engine in the testing industry. Instead of relying on server name indications (SNI), host names, Internet protocol addresses, or the DNS, ACE's machine learning algorithm uses flow-related parameters, which are not affected by encryption."

The classification engine categorizes the type of traffic and further identifies the type of application, the device the application is playing on, and the user's network plan subscription. Understanding these factors is essential because they can optimize data traffic and reduce bandwidth consumption and congestion on the end user's device. In addition, the telco cloud is expected to support a high level of virtualization to hold several network slices engineered for various use cases, each requiring specific latency and network bandwidth.

"ActiveLogic lowers revenue loss resulting from piracy due to its ability to proactively identify instances of piracy on the web. It helps end users identify anomalies in network traffic by cross-referencing the content provider's location and the location from which the content is being downloaded and viewed," noted Thomas. "Overall, ActiveLogic significantly enhances customer purchase and ownership experiences while successfully addressing broader industry challenges."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

