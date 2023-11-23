SANDSIV and Applied Consulting Transform the Italian CX Landscape

Unveiling a Dynamic Partnership to Drive Customer Centricity and Business Innovation

ZURICH, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV , a leading provider of CX and Voice of Customer technology through its innovative sandsiv+ enterprise platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic alliance with Applied Consulting , an Italian consultancy specializing in streamlining business processes and fostering development through a customer-centric approach.

This collaboration marries the strengths of Applied Consulting and SANDSIV, both dedicated to a shared mission: empowering companies to achieve Customer Centricity, People Engagement, and Operational Excellence. Together, they offer comprehensive solutions, combining the sandsiv+VOC platform for Voice of the Customer with strategic consulting services. This integrated approach guides businesses through transformative phases, facilitating innovation through proven methodologies and seamless collaboration with corporate teams.

The partnership aspires to redefine the customer experience landscape, leveraging SANDSIV's cutting-edge sandsiv+ CX solution. This empowers businesses to not only capture but also analyze customer feedback effectively, enabling them to take proactive measures based on invaluable insights.

Experience the impact of SANDSIV's technological prowess embodied by the sandsiv+ platform, as it collaborates with Applied Consulting to lead a global CX revolution at https://sandsiv.com/partner-program/ .

Flash quotes:

Mirko Buonerba, Global Partnership Manager at SANDSIV, expressed, "Many companies in Italy have recognized the significance of adopting a Customer-Focused approach, aligning people, processes, and systems to generate value that caters to customer needs. Successfully defining, managing, and implementing such initiatives requires the right support and technology. This is precisely the value that Applied Consulting and SANDSIV bring to the table."

Cristiana Luzi, Partner at Applied Consulting, remarked, "Witnessing the market's growth and observing new industries embracing the CX trend, we are delighted to bring forth an innovative solution like sandsiv+. Our collaboration with SANDSIV is poised to make a lasting impact on the evolving landscape of customer experience in Italy."

Company Profiles:

SANDSIV is an innovation leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) enterprise solutions. With its cutting-edge end-to-end CXM software solution, SANDSIV empowers businesses worldwide to deliver differentiated customer experiences and foster long-lasting customer loyalty. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation has enabled it to expand its partner program and establish a world presence that is constantly growing. | www.sandsiv.com

Applied Consulting, a directional consulting boutique, has been supporting companies for 15 years in defining and implementing Customer Centricity, Operational Excellence, and People Engagement programs. Its multidisciplinary expertise and inclusive teamwork culture enable effective engagement across all organizational levels. Its consultancy is uniquely tailored, ensuring it is "Applied to Customer Objectives" for comprehensive and impactful solutions. | www.appliedconsulting.it

Related Resources:

https://sandsiv.com/sandsiv-and-strategic-management/

https://sandsiv.com/sandsiv-named-a-leader-in-2023-spark-matrix/

Media Contact:

Silvia Bellò

Digital Marketing Manager

silvia.bello@sandsiv.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066222/SANDSIV_Logo.jpg