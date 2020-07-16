SANANBIO Announces the Availability of its Unmanned Vertical Farming System UPLIFT to Global Growers

"Pour your seeds in the seeder and do nothing but expect fresh veggies in a matter of days," said Zhan Zhuo, co-founder and CEO of SANANBIO, UPLIFT has been under tests in the last two years and proves to be commercially feasible and ready to be established as turnkey projects for worldwide growers. "It can produce 6-8 tons of fresh leafy greens every day in a farm of only 5,000 sqm. By going up, we can best utilize the space to increase the yields. With the same farm size, UPLIFT's productivity is 6 times of a 6-layered indoor farm. The increased yield means a lowered cost, which in turn makes our produce affordable to more people. We've also upgraded our water circulation system so that 60% of the water can be absorbed by plants and the remaining 40% recycled. This fact is especially meaningful for the regions of the world that struggle with water shortages and harsh agricultural conditions," said Zhan.

UPLIFT uses PlantKeeper, a proprietary indoor farming management system, control and monitor environmental factors so farm operators can be updated with real-time growing conditions in throughout the farm. By using simple and proven robotics and conveyor systems, UPLIFT automates seeding, transplanting, harvesting, plant transporting and system cleaning, reducing labor intensity to its lowest.

"We're phasing out manpower to make our produces available for more people. So we can say that UPLIFT is unmanned for humanity," said Zhan.

To learn more about UPLIFT, please contact SANANBIO at global@sananbio.com or visit its LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujiansanansinosciencephotobiotechcoltd.

About SANANBIO

SANANBIO is a joint-venture by Sanan Optoelectronics, one of the world's largest LED manufacturers, and the Institute of Botany of Chinese Academy of Sciences, China's leading institute in plant science. Comprised of LED experts and plant scientists, SANANBIO is able to provide simple indoor farming solutions for global growers. The RADIX, a patented vertical hydroponic system, has been widely endorsed by growers in more than twenty countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1214933/AI_Power_Selecting_Transplanting.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1214932/UPLIFT_Grow_Area.jpg

Related Links

www.sananbio.com



SOURCE SANANBIO