Sanan IC premieres at MWC Barcelona to promote full turn-key RF front-end wafer foundry solution

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, 2024, at the Mobile World Congress ("MWC") 2024, the largest worldwide telecommunications event, was held in Barcelona. Leading global companies in telecommunications and related supply chain manufacturers gathered together to showcase cutting-edge technologies in mobile handset and internet-of-things ("IoT") communications and conduct in-depth technical keynote speeches among the international audience. As a full turn-key RF front end solutions provider, Sanan IC attends MWC for the first time to exhibit its latest technologies and foundry services portfolio to international customers, attracting widespread publicity among the international market, at the Booth 3A1Ex.

Sanan IC premieres at MWC Barcelona

As the most influential worldwide telecommunications event, MWC Barcelona is regarded as the benchmark for the global mobile communications marketplace. With its theme being "Future First", MWC 2024 brings together top companies across cutting-edge mobile communications technologies, such as smartphones, cellular wireless networking, IoT, and cloud computing technologies to promote and discuss the development trends of next generation cellular communications platforms

Since the Sanan group re-organized its business in August 2023, Sanan IC has now become fully focused on full turn-key RF front-end solutions under its parent company, Sanan Optoelectronics. Its main business is RF front-end IC wafer manufacturing, which includes GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) wafer foundry services, SAW filters, and advanced packaging for RF. 2024, has been hailed as the debut of 5G-Advanced commercialization. The digitalization and intelligence of network connections have been further developed, thus raising the requirements of RF front-end chip manufacturing standards. Sanan IC is fully prepared to embrace a prosperous 5G-Advanvced era with its customers being in the global communications industry.

"Sanan IC's RF front-end wafer manufacturing has demonstrated world-class performance and quality, and has been widely recognized by mobile phone brands and ODM manufacturers in local market," said the marketing director of Sanan IC, "Therefore, we hope, on MWC, to extend our service range and exchange strategic roadmaps with global customers, and listen customers' voices closely, so we can capture the global perspective and provide manufacturing services in the long-term."

Sanan IC develops GaAs RF HBT and pHEMT technologies to support customers' designs in 4/5G frequency bands such as Sub-3G and Sub-6GHz. Based on in-house LT substrate technologies, Sanan IC provides a comprehensive range of high-performance TC-SAW and HP-SAW filter products, combining the capability of packaging technologies such as WLP, we enable customers to designs with higher energy efficiency and smaller space occupation. Sanan IC will keep investing in technologies development, and improving the performance and reliability of services and products.

About Sanan IC

Founded in 2014, Sanan IC is a RF front-end turn-key solution provider, providing GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) RF foundry services, integrated filters manufacturing, and advanced application packaging foundry services. Mainly serving applications such as smartphones, communication modules, Wi-Fi and civilian base stations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349914/Sanan_IC_premieres_MWC_Barcelona.jpg