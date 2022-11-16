Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division's Croquis Proves Efficacy and Safety in Global Webinar

Participated in 'IMCAS Academy' webinar hosted by the IMCAS for 3 consecutive years

Brazilian dermatologists announced the superiority of Croquis, actively targeting the Latin American market

Pre-registered and recorded the most significant number of simultaneous viewers with a single topic for the lifting thread

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division's lifting thread brand 'Croquis,' is actively targeting the Latin American market following the EU and expanding its market base.

Samyang Holdings Biopharmaceuticals Division (CEO: Lee Young-Joon) announced on November 2nd that it held a webinar at the 'IMCAS Academy' to inform the safety and efficacy of Croquis and introduced the procedure. International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) is one of the world's three major medical aesthetics conferences, where the experts share the latest trends and medical technology. The IMCAS Academy is an online lecture platform.

Samyang Holdings presented the lifting procedure with medical experts under the 'Bio Stimulation & Lifting Effect with PDO* THREADS' at IMCAS. It received positive responses from the audience when announcing side effects, causes, preventions, and treatment methods.

Samyang Holdings presented three Brazilian dermatologists 'Dr. Clara Santos,' 'Dr. Patrica Omiga,' and 'Dr. Fabiano Leal' as speakers to focus on the Latin American market. They are regarded and respected as influential specialists in the Brazilian medical aesthetics market based on their various clinical experiences. According to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Latin America is an emerging market that shows a significant growth rate every year.

About 1,360 people pre-registered for the Croquis' webinar, and with 435 people simultaneously watching in real-time. This was the most significant number of people attending IMCAS Academy webinars specifically on the lifting thread, which confirmed the high interest for Croquis.

Samyang Holdings announced global case study results for the lifting thread brand 'Croquis', proving its efficacy and safety with data. It signed sales contracts in 18 countries worldwide, including the EU, Japan, and Latin America. It is also in the process of obtaining regulatory marketing approval in the US.

Croquis is gaining the trust of the global medical aesthetics industry by using data-oriented marketing. It is securing various data through clinical trials to prove the correlation between the effect of their treatments and the physical properties of the lifting thread for evidence-based marketing.

SOURCE Samyang Holdings Corp.