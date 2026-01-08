Samsung's 2026 Audio Ecosystem Delivers New Immersive Sound Experiences to Support Mindful Living

Powered by enhanced Q-Symphony, the new Q-Series soundbars and Music Studio speakers enhance the home and everyday moments

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year inspires fresh intentions for mindful living, Samsung reveals its 2026 audio ecosystem at CES in Las Vegas. Designed to deliver immersive, multi-device sound that simplifies everyday listening to seamlessly provide a connected entertainment experience. The latest range allows users to shape their space with sound that adapts easily to different rooms and moments, helping set the tone for daily life.

At the heart of the 2026 ecosystem are Samsung's Music Studio 5 and 7 speakers, which combine elegant design with high-fidelity audio to deliver a tailored listening experience in any room. For immersive home cinema set-ups, the HW-Q990H soundbar provides cinema-grade sound, while the Sound Tower offers powerful audio designed for social or active environments. Together, these products form a connected ecosystem that allows music, podcasts and films to move effortlessly throughout the home.

"Samsung has led the way in home entertainment for many years, creating audio that is not only engineered for excellence but also intuitive to use," said Zeena Hill, Marketing Director of Home Entertainment and Appliances (HEA) at Samsung UK & Ireland. "With our 2026 line-up announced at CES 2026, we're continuing that legacy, making it simple for people to enjoy connected sound that works seamlessly across their spaces and enhances everyday moments. Samsung's new soundbar and Music Studio speakers can now combine up to 5 products to deliver Q-Symphony, the most immersive cinematic experience that Samsung has delivered yet."

Samsung's audio devices are designed not only for performance, but for integration into the home. With thoughtful forms, modern finishes and user-friendly designs, the speakers and soundbars blend naturally into interiors, complementing a wide range of living spaces. The ecosystem gives users flexibility to tailor sound to suit different moments, whether energising the start of the day, supporting focus, or creating a more relaxed atmosphere in the evening.

By combining connected, multi-device sound with refined design and adaptable listening, Samsung's 2026 audio ecosystem helps create spaces that feel considered, intuitive and personal, supporting how people live, relax and connect at home as they begin the year ahead.

For more information on the Samsung Audio Ecosystem, and for further updates from Samsung at CES 2026, please visit: samsung.com/uk.

