Samsung Unveils Exclusive Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition, Supporting Athletes' Entire Milano Cortina 2026 Journey

The Olympic Edition will be incorporated into official podium moments via the Victory Selfie, which is making its Winter Olympics debut at Milano Cortina 2026. For the first time, it will expand to team sport competitions at Olympic Games so that all participating athletes can document their moment of victory through their own lens.

In addition, athletes[2] from select National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will be able to share their personal passions and spirit through the Victory Profile, a new photo series captured with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

"Athletes are at the heart of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and for nearly 30 years Samsung has supported them as a Worldwide Partner through meaningful mobile innovation," said Stephanie Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile Marketing Center, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. "Since Sochi 2014, we've supported athletes with Olympic Editions and we're honored to continue this commitment at Milano Cortina 2026. With Olympic Edition, athletes will be able to connect with fans and families at every unforgettable moment in their own way."

A Special Olympic Edition To Celebrate the Olympic Winter Games

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is an intelligent pocket-sized companion built for seamless interaction and everyday reliability. It integrates Galaxy AI with a new edge-to-edge FlexWindow, providing an effortless mobile AI experience.

This intuitive, one-handed usability makes the Galaxy Z Flip7 a practical support for athletes throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Some key features include:

The dual rear camera system, including 50MP Wide [3] and 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, delivering flagship-level.

and 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, delivering flagship-level. Now Brief [4] , which provides personalised daily updates such as reminders, calendar events and fitness summaries. It can also access health and wellness data from certain applications.

, which provides personalised daily updates such as reminders, calendar events and fitness summaries. It can also access health and wellness data from certain applications. Photo Assist [5] , which brings studio-quality enhancements to images by moving, erasing or enlarging objects, adjusting angles, and filling in backgrounds with AI-powered capability.

, which brings studio-quality enhancements to images by moving, erasing or enlarging objects, adjusting angles, and filling in backgrounds with AI-powered capability. On-device Interpreter[6] lowers the language barrier by providing real-time translation regardless of network connection, allowing seamless communication — even in mountainous areas.

Adding to these features, the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition introduces an iconic design that commemorates athletes' participation in the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, as well as practical services to help enhance their experience in the Olympic Village and throughout competition.

The signature blue colour covering the back glass of the device aligns with the unique style of Milano Cortina 2026, and represents the combination of Samsung's long-standing identity and the cultural resonance of Italian azure. The colour also reflects the spirit of unity and sportsmanship embodied by the Olympic Games. The custom gold metal frame symbolises athletes' pursuit of excellence and podium moments, as well as the brand's aspiration for the best. The Olympic Edition device also comes with a clear magnet case with a blue circular magnet, surrounded by gold laurel leaves added as a motif of victory.

Each device also includes special Olympic Winter Games–themed wallpaper created specifically for Milano Cortina 2026. The colourful curves represent winter sports, inspired by marks generated from the interaction between skate blades and ice surfaces. These design elements celebrate the Olympic spirit and each athlete's passion.

Athletes can make moments with fans, family and teammates more memorable with Dual Recording, a feature that allows them to capture both what they see and their own reactions in a single shot by using the rear and front cameras at the same time.

Tailored exclusively for the Olympic Edition, athletes can access Dual Recording mode simply by swiping the shooting mode within the Camera app. Athletes can also open up new and creative angles that bring the action closer using the split view by zooming in[7] on the rear-camera view, and can preview their shots in real-time directly on FlexWindow.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition comes with a pre-loaded curated suite of essential apps and services to support athletes throughout Milano Cortina 2026:

To encourage connection among athletes during their stay, the Galaxy Athlete Card experience offers a digital means for exchanging profiles, collecting cards and participating in interactive activities, helping to foster a sense of community across disciplines and delegations.

experience offers a digital means for exchanging profiles, collecting cards and participating in interactive activities, helping to foster a sense of community across disciplines and delegations. Athletes will also receive complimentary connectivity via a 100GB 5G eSIM , along with access to digital passes and services in Samsung Wallet, developed in collaboration with Worldwide and Local Partners to facilitate their daily needs during Milano Cortina 2026. This includes Coca-Cola Free Beverage Key, which can be used at vending machines across the Villages.

, along with access to digital passes and services in Samsung Wallet, developed in collaboration with Worldwide and Local Partners to facilitate their daily needs during Milano Cortina 2026. This includes Coca-Cola Free Beverage Key, which can be used at vending machines across the Villages. Athlete365 offers performance and mental health support while delivering key competition information. It is integrated into Galaxy AI's Now Brief feature, keeping athletes updated with the latest Olympic Games-related news at a glance.

offers performance and mental health support while delivering key competition information. It is integrated into Galaxy AI's feature, keeping athletes updated with the latest Olympic Games-related news at a glance. Other applications — including the official Olympic Games™ app, IOC Hotline and PinQuest — improve day-to-day convenience in the Olympic Village while aiding athletes' performance on and off the field of play.

app, and — improve day-to-day convenience in the Olympic Village while aiding athletes' performance on and off the field of play. The pre-installed fitness application will enable athletes to track workouts and receive personalised training insights when using exercise equipment installed inside the Olympic and Paralympic Villages.

Marking the Moment of Victory, Together

First introduced at Paris 2024, the Victory Selfie — powered by the Olympic Edition — allowed athletes to capture their moments of victory directly from the podium and share them from their own perspective, making moments more connected.

At Milano Cortina 2026, the Victory Selfie will make its Winter Olympics debut — and introduce a new, expanded format. For the first time, it will extend beyond individual and pair events to include wider team celebrations for Olympic Games, reflecting the collaborative nature of winter sports. Athletes can now capture and share their achievements together with teammates and instantly share them with their loved ones and fans around the world, so they can also join that life-changing moment.

Capturing the First Spark of Excitement With the Victory Profile

Athletes' journeys extend far beyond the competition, encompassing preparation, anticipation and the emotions surrounding the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. To reflect this broader journey and celebrate the athlete experience, Samsung introduces the Victory Profile, a new athlete storytelling initiative developed with nine NOCs. The Victory Profile leverages curated portraits captured on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to vividly showcase each athlete's unique passion and individuality.

The Victory Profile adds a new perspective to the Winter Olympics experience by highlighting moments beyond the podium and providing athletes with a personal keepsake that reflects their journey, as well as their unique personalities. The initial project will start with approximately 490 athletes from France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S.

Helping Shape the Future Games-Time Experience

Samsung will continue to use its mobile innovation to open up the Olympic and Paralympic Games to fans around the world, making every moment feel more connected. Through its devices and athlete-centered experiences, Samsung is creating new ways for athletes to share their journeys — from preparation to the podium — while bringing fans closer to the moments and people that define the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition will be distributed at Olympic Villages across six cities, starting on January 30th. The Samsung Open Station will also offer on-site professional customer service to help athletes activate devices, transfer data and receive general technical support.

About Samsung's Involvement in the Olympic Games

Samsung has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998. For nearly 30 years, athletes and fans have trusted Samsung's transformative mobile technology to share the Olympic spirit globally and to help shape the digital future of the Olympic Games for Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond. The company's commitment to the Olympic Movement soon faces its fourth decade of partnership and extends through Los Angeles 2028. Samsung's purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including equipment that features artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G will help to change the way the world experiences the Olympic Games.

About Samsung's Involvement in the Paralympic Games

Samsung is a Worldwide Partner of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in the wireless communications and computing equipment category. Starting from Paralympic Winter Games Torino 2006, the company has proudly supported the Paralympic Movement and enabled athletes and fans around the world to share the excitement and inspiration of the Games through Samsung's transformative mobile technology. Samsung's commitment to the Paralympic Games will extend through to Los Angeles 2028 and be celebrated through innovative mobile and computing experiences powered by purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including equipment that features artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G.

[1] Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition is not for sale.

[2] Victory Profile is offered only to those athletes from 9-NOCs who were willing to participate the program. This photo program is not an official collaboration with the IOC.

[3] 50 MP resolution is available on Galaxy Z Flip7's rear wide camera only.

[4] Now Brief feature requires Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language, device model or apps. Some features may require a network connection.

[5] Generative Edit feature for Photo Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit may result in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[6] Interpreter requires Samsung Account login. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Availability and supported features may vary by country, region or carrier. Availability of supported languages may vary. Supported languages include Korean, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Polish, Hindi, Thai, Vietnamese, Russian, Bahasa Indonesia, Arabic, Dutch, Swedish, Turkish, Romanian, Filipino, and Gujarati.

[7] Dual Recording zoom-in feature supports up to 10x.

