Samsung Plans to Bring Google Photos to Samsung AI TV Lineup, Helping Users Relive Their Favorite Memories on the Big Screen

Samsung TV aims to be the first to launch Google Photos features in 2026, debuting with memories on the big screen for the first time, while create and personalized results capabilities roll out later in the year

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that they are working to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs to give users a seamless way to enjoy the moments that matter most, from trips and hobbies to everyday memories with loved ones—now on an immersive and larger screen. The experience aims to offer families a delightful and meaningful way to rediscover their favorite memories together.[1]

Samsung TV Google Photos features

"Samsung TVs have always brought people together, and bringing Google Photos to the big screen makes that experience even more personal," said Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at the Visual Display (VD) Business of Samsung Electronics. "Through this partnership, we help users rediscover and relive cherished moments by bringing to light the stories behind their photos—right from the comfort of their living room."

A More Meaningful Way to Enjoy Personal Photos

Google Photos makes reliving and sharing special memories easy. With the planned integration, it will seamlessly bring the photos people capture on their phones to Samsung TVs, where they can appear in a larger, cinematic format.

Through the proposed integration, users can explore curated memories on their TVs organized by people, places, and meaningful moments. Google Photos will also expand the suite of photo-driven experiences that integrate with Samsung's Vision AI Companion (VAC), enriching how memories are highlighted and enjoyed throughout the day.

Samsung wants Google Photos to be deeply woven into the TV experience. Imagine Photos surfacing naturally through Daily+ and Daily Board, ensuring that meaningful memories[2] greet users throughout their day in contextual and convenient moments. The setup should be simple—users sign in with their Google Account, and their photo memories instantly appear on the big screen.[3]

Three Ways to Relive and Rediscover: Memories, Create and Personalized Results

Memories (planned to launch exclusive in early 2026) : Shows curated stories based on people, locations, and meaningful moments for the first time on TV, available first and exclusively on Samsung TVs for six months. [4]

: Shows curated stories based on people, locations, and meaningful moments for the first time on TV, available first and exclusively on Samsung TVs for six months. Create with AI (planned to launch later in 2026) : Introduces themed templates [5] built on Nano Banana, Google DeepMind's image generation and editing model, featuring playful and fun transformation. Users can also utilize Remix to transform the art style of an image, or Photo to Video to bring still moments to life as short videos.

: Introduces themed templates built on Nano Banana, Google DeepMind's image generation and editing model, featuring playful and fun transformation. Users can also utilize Remix to transform the art style of an image, or Photo to Video to bring still moments to life as short videos. Personalized Results (planned to launch later in 2026): Users may view related photos as a slideshow based on topics or contents of memories e.g. ocean, hiking, Paris, etc.

A Seamless Way to Experience Memories on Samsung TV

Samsung and Google Photos want to bring a cinematic gallery experience to the heart of the home, enabling Samsung TV users to browse and relive their most important moments in stunning detail. This integration will transform personal photo libraries into a space where users are invited to explore their journey, create new stories, and reminisce over cherished memories with depth and simplicity.

"Google Photos is a home for people's photos and videos, helping them organize and bring their memories to life," said Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President, Google Photos and Google One. "We're excited to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs—helping people enjoy their favorite photos on a larger screen and reconnect with their memories in new ways."

1. Features and availability may vary by model and region.

2. Available on Samsung TV models launched 2026 with a Google Account and backed-up photos/videos. For in market models, experience will be available following the OS update schedule.

3. Memories must not be turned off in Google Photos settings.

4. Memories available beginning March 2026; Create and Search available in the second half of 2026.

5. Select creative AI templates will be available exclusively on Samsung TVs.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852216/Samsung_TV_Google_Photos.jpg