Meet the new Galaxy AI upleveled by the unique foldable form factor of Galaxy Z series and the connected Galaxy ecosystem

Galaxy Buds3 Pro enhances sound and communication quality through innovative AI capabilities

PARIS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced its all-new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, along with Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Elevate Galaxy AI to New Heights

Earlier this year, Samsung ushered in the era of mobile AI through the power of Galaxy AI[1]. With the introduction of the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung is opening the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factor perfectly designed to enable a range of unique mobile experiences. Whether using Galaxy Z Fold's large screen, Galaxy Z Flip's FlexWindow or making the most of the iconic FlexMode, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 will provide more opportunities to maximize AI capabilities. Built on the foundation of Samsung's history of form factor innovation, Galaxy AI uses powerful, intelligent, and durable foldable experience to accelerate a new era of communication, productivity, and creativity.

"Samsung's long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era. Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users around the world," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an experience like never before."

Samsung's continued innovation for foldables has created the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever, optimized for portability. The perfectly symmetrical design with straight edge provides an aesthetically sleek finish while a new cover screen ratio on Galaxy Z Fold6 provides a more natural bar-type viewing experience. Along with design refinements, the new Galaxy Z series is engineered to provide even more durability, offering you greater peace of mind. The dual rail hinge structure is further supported by a strengthened folding edge, better distributing the shock of external impacts. Plus, enhanced layers on the main screen help to improve the crease while maintaining strength. The latest Galaxy Z series is also equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminum[2] and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2[3], making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.

In addition to being reliable, every element of the Galaxy Z series is also powerful. Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are equipped with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy[4], the most advanced Snapdragon mobile processor yet, combining best-in-class CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. The processor is optimized for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance. The upgraded cooling system maximizes performance with a larger vapor chamber on Galaxy Z Fold6 and, for the first time ever, a vapor chamber on Galaxy Z Flip.

Galaxy Z Fold6: Large Screen Productivity Elevated by AI

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools that maximize the large screen and significantly enhance productivity.

Note Assist[5] on Samsung Notes offers translation, summaries, and auto formatting for simple and easy meeting notes. Plus, a newly embedded transcript feature enables transcription, translation and summarizing of voice recordings directly in Notes. Texts in PDF files can be translated and overlaid perfectly through PDF overlay translation feature in Notes[6] – and it even supports text in images and graphs. A newly added Composer[7] from Samsung Keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps. For social media in particular, the Composer creates text that reflects your tone by analyzing previous posts. Additionally, the S Pen[8] experience is expanded further meeting with Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold6's screen. All-new Sketch to image[9] allows you to create more sophisticated art pieces by generating image options when you simply sketch or draw on the photos in Gallery or Note screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 enables you to evolve the way you work, play, and stay informed thanks to Samsung's longstanding partnership with Google. The latest Google Gemini app[10] is fully integrated on the new Galaxy Z series, providing your own AI-powered assistant right on your phone. By simply swiping the corner of the screen or saying, "Hey Google", you can bring up Gemini's overlay and get help with writing, learning, or planning. Gemini is integrated with some of your favorite Google apps, making it easy to organize a perfect travel itinerary by getting real-time flight and hotel booking information – and explore famous landmarks and the best routes to get there using Google Maps. When you want detailed information about a K-pop music video while watching YouTube on Galaxy Z Fold6's large screen, you can access Gemini overlay in the multi-window split screen to ask questions. If you're curious about who the artist is in the video, just long press the home button and circle, highlight, or tap on screen – and Circle to Search[11] will offer instant search results.

Galaxy AI has also enhanced barrier-free communication on Galaxy Z Fold6. Maximizing its unique dual screen form factor, Interpreter[12] comes with a new conversation mode that enables both parties to conveniently view translations on the main and cover screens for more natural interactions. It also offers one-way translation, so you can easily understand when listening during lectures or any other type of presentation. Live Translate,[13] which translates phone calls directly on your device in real-time, is also now being extended beyond Samsung's own native calling app to a selection of popular third-party apps.

From capturing to editing to viewing, AI-powered ProVisual Engine on the Galaxy Z Fold6 takes your creativity to the next level. The advanced editing experience with Photo Assist[14] on the large screen helps to effortlessly create professional-grade content. Portrait Studio[15] creates a variety of different portrait styles such as 3D cartoon or watercolor for more creative possibilities. And if you want to enjoy every second with a more detailed view, Instant Slow-mo[16] allows you to instantly slow a video by generating additional frames while maintaining a smooth viewing experience. You also have the option of saving or directly sharing your videos with friends and family so they can enjoy them as well.

Not only does Galaxy Z Fold6 allow you to create content, it allows you to enjoy it, too. Galaxy Z Fold6 offers an upgraded gaming experience, anchored by its powerful chipset and 1.6x larger vapor chamber for the ability to game for longer, while still maintaining performance. Vivid, life-like graphics are supported by Ray Tracing and are brought to life on a 7.6-inch screen[17] that offers a brighter display of up to 2,600nit to deliver more immersive gaming.

Galaxy Z Flip6: Creating Unique Experiences, Customized to You

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is not just optimized for portability, but it offers a range of new customization and creativity features so you can make the most of every moment.

The 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow[18] has been enhanced yet again, enabling AI-assisted functions without even needing to open the device. And for those communications on-the-go, you can reply to texts with Suggested replies[19] which analyzes your latest messages to suggest a tailored response. With Galaxy AI, you can get the most out of your pocket-sized device, and many of these convenient features exist on FlexWindow. FlexWindow provides access to Samsung Health[20] updates and notifications and also allows you to select the next track you want to listen to on your music widget. Plus, FlexWindow offers more Widgets than ever, and allows you to check information from multiple Widgets simultaneously.

It wouldn't be Galaxy Z Flip without a variety of ways for you to customize your device either. With the AI-powered Photo Ambient[21], a wallpaper can change in real-time based on the time and weather. You can also easily create a unified look and feel with suggested screen layout options by analyzing your wallpaper — such as moving the clock and changing the frame color to ensure the background image stands.

Creativity also goes beyond FlexWindow. FlexCam continues to offer the most versatile camera experience and unlocks new creative options. With the new Auto Zoom,[22] FlexCam automatically finds the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments. That way, you don't have to choose between your friends or an incredible backdrop being in the shot – and it's all hands-free.

New 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors provide an upgraded camera experience with clear and crisp details in pictures. The new 50MP sensor supports 2x optical zoom for noise-free photos, while offering AI zoom for an advanced shooting experience with up to 10x zoom. Nightography, enhanced with video HDR allows you to capture more brilliant videos — even in dim lighting — and goes further by partnering with popular social apps as well. The night capturing feature is now available in-app on Instagram, so you can take amazing photos at night and message or share them directly from within the app.

You can continue using all the creative and customizable features of Galaxy Z Flip6 without worrying about battery life either, with longer usage time[23] made possible by hardware and software optimization.

Security You Can Trust, Controlled by You

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are secured by Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy's defense-grade, multi-layer security platform built to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection. In the era of AI, Samsung's commitment to empowering you with choice over your device settings is stronger than ever, which is why you have full control over how you allow your data to enhance AI experiences through Galaxy AI settings[24]. As an added layer of protection, Enhanced Data Protection offers end-to-end encryption when you backup, sync or restore your data with Samsung Cloud. The new Galaxy Z series is also backed by Samsung's expansive list of security and privacy features including Knox Vault, Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, passkeys, Secure Wi-Fi, and Private sharing in Quick Share.

Ongoing Journey to a Sustainable Future

The latest Galaxy Z series reinforces Samsung's commitment to do more for people and the planet with less by reimagining how mobile technology is designed and packaged. Samsung continues to scale its use of recycled materials with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6[25] by featuring recycled gold and copper for the first time[26].

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced recycled minerals like cobalt and rare earth elements[27] in the Galaxy S24 series, all of which can be found in components of the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, along with recycled plastics, aluminum and glass. The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 also come in a packaging box made from 100% recycled paper material, and they provide seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates[28].

Galaxy Buds3 Series: Expanding the Connected Experience through Galaxy AI

With the power of Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Buds3 series brings a new communication experience. If you're attending a class in a foreign language, you can turn on Interpreter[29] in Listening mode on Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6 with Galaxy Buds3 series plugged into your ears. This will allow you to hear the lecture translated directly through your Galaxy Buds, removing language barriers that may exist in your studies. Also, simply saying two words through Voice Command[30] allows you to control functions like playing or stopping music without manually touching the earbuds or a connected smartphone. Sound can also be intelligently optimized, regardless of how you wear your Galaxy Buds. The microphones in the Buds3 series analyze both internal and external sound in real time to enhance sound and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) quality through Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC. And if you are listening to music, your Galaxy Buds3 Pro will constantly collect and identify surrounding sound and automatically adjust the optimal level of noise and sound without manual adjustment through Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect[31], all for your convenience.

Built upon a variety of collected statistical data, the Galaxy Buds3 series comes with a new computational design boasting a comfortable fit. The premium blade design also targets style-centric consumers with an ultra-sleek and modern style complemented with Blade Lights[32]. This new design enables a more intuitive physical experience by allowing you to control the device by simply pinching or swiping up or down on the blade, thereby offering convenience and tasteful aesthetics at the same time. Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro offer two purpose-built design options. Galaxy Buds3 Pro is Canal Type for those looking for immersive sound, while Buds3 is Open Type for people who prefer to use the device in a variety of situations for an extended period of time.

To deliver a premium audio experience, Galaxy Buds3 Pro is equipped with advanced hardware. Galaxy Buds3 Pro comes with enhanced 2-way speakers with planar tweeter for sophisticated, precise high range sound production, and Dual Amplifiers for a crystal-clear sound experience on the go. And now, thanks to Ultra High Quality[33] Audio that supports a doubled sampling rate with SSC codec, you can listen to a high-resolution audio source as it was intended and enjoy every sound in superb detail. This level of sound quality extends to phone calls, too. With a pre-trained model based on machine learning, the Galaxy Buds3 series is now able to restore the original voice of the speaker in various noise environments while also providing a rich and natural call — similar to the high-quality calls of smartphones — with the Super-Wideband[34] Call feature.

Not only is the Galaxy Buds3 series created to provide the premium audio experience, but it is also designed to do more with less for people and the planet. Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro feature several components in the cradle and earbuds that use recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets or water barrels. Every Galaxy Buds3 series is packaged in a packaging box made with 100% recycled paper material.

Availability

Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy, while Galaxy Z Flip6 is also available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint color options[35] so you can choose a color that best suits your style. Or order online at Samsung.com and access exclusive Galaxy Z series colors such as Crafted Black, White as well as a Peach color option for Galaxy Z Flip6.

The Galaxy Buds3 series offers an ultra-sleek, modern and comfortable design available in two colors, Silver and White[36].

For more information about Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, Samsungmobilepress.com, or Samsung.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Specifications

Galaxy Z Fold6 Display Main Screen 7.6-inch QXGA+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display (2160 x 1856, 20.9:18), 374ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold6's Main Screen size is 7.6-inch in the full rectangle and 7.6-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Cover Screen 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2376 x 968, 22.1:9), 410ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold6's Cover Screen size is 6.3-inch in a full rectangle and 6.2-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm *Thickness of Galaxy Z Fold6 when folded measured from top to bottom of the glasses of Galaxy Z Fold6. Unfolded 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Fold6 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 239g Camera Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Under Display Camera 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Triple Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom *30X Space Zoom includes 3x Optical Zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Zooming in past 3x may cause some image deterioration AP Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy *Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Memory & Storage 12GB Memory with 1TB internal storage 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage *Availability may vary by market or channel. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4273mAh for Galaxy Z Fold6. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30 min. with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable***

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****

Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IP48 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. OS Android 14 One UI 6.1.1 Network & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Bluetooth® v5.3 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. ***Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection and a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card Up to two Nano SIM* and Multi eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier. **eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colors Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy*

[Samsung.com Exclusive] Crafted Black, White** *Availability of color may vary by market, region or carrier. **Online exclusive colors only available on Samsung.com.

Galaxy Z Flip6 Display Main Screen 6.7-inch FHD+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6's Main Screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.6-inch when accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz Display* 720 x 748 306 PPI *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6's Cover Screen size is 3.4-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is approximately 95% of the full rectangular area due to the rounded corners and lower cutout. Dimension & Weight Folded 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm *Thickness of Galaxy Z Flip6 when folded measured from top to bottom of the glasses of Galaxy Z Flip6. Unfolded 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip6 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 187g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ AP Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy *Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Memory & Storage 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software. Memory option may vary by market. Battery 4,000mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 3887mAh for Galaxy Z Flip6. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30min. with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable*** Fast Wireless Charging 2.0**** Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. It may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IP48 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. OS Android 14 One UI 6.1.1 Network & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Bluetooth® v5.3 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. ***Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection and a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM* and Multi eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier. **eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colors Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint* [Samsung.com Exclusive] Crafted Black, White, Peach ** *Availability of color may vary by market, region or carrier. **Online exclusive colors only available on Samsung.com.

Galaxy Buds3 Galaxy Buds3 Pro Color Silver, White *Available colors may vary by market, carrier or retailer. Silver, White *Available colors may vary by market, carrier or retailer. Dimensions Earbud: 18.1 x 20.4 x 31.9 mm Charging Case: 58.9 x 48.7 x 24.4 mm Earbud: 18.1 x 19.8 x 33.2 mm Charging Case: 58.9 x 48.7 x 24.4 mm Weight Earbud: 4.7g Charging Case: 46.5g Earbud: 5.4g Charging Case: 46.5g *with M size eartip Speaker 1-Way: 11mm Dynamic Driver Enhanced 2-Way: 10.5mm Dynamic + 6.1mm Planar Microphone 3 Mics + VPU 3 Mics + VPU Sound Quality UHQ* 24bit Hi-Fi** 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel*** **Ultra high quality audio up to 24bit/96kHz is available on Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Additional devices may be supported in the future **24-bit Hi-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy devices running OneUI 4.0 or higher and Galaxy Buds3. 24-bit Hi-Fi sound support may vary depending on the application *** Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI version 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Supports One UI 3.1 or later UHQ* 24bit Hi-Fi** 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel*** *Ultra high quality audio up to 24bit/96kHz is available on Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Additional devices may be supported in the future **24-bit Hi-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy devices running OneUI 4.0 or higher and Galaxy Buds3 Pro. 24-bit Hi-Fi sound support may vary depending on the application. ***Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI version 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Supports One UI 3.1 or later. ANC & Ambient Sound ANC ANC Ambient sound

Voice Detect* ***Galaxy Buds3 Pro can distinguish between noise and human voices. When you speak, it switches temporarily to Ambient mode and reduces media volume so that you can hear conversations without taking out your earbuds. Battery Capacity Earbuds: 48mAh (typical) Charging Case: 515mAh (typical)* * The typical capacity has been tested under third party laboratory conditions. The typical capacity is the estimated average capacity considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under the IEC 61960-3 standard. The rated capacity is 45mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Actual battery life may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Earbuds: 53mAh (typical) Charging Case: 515mAh (typical)* * The typical capacity has been tested under third party laboratory conditions. The typical capacity is the estimated average capacity considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under the IEC 61960-3 standard. The rated capacity is 50mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Actual battery life may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Music Time Up to 5 hours / Total up to 24 hours (ANC on) Up to 6 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off)* * Earbuds provide up to 5hrs play time with ANC on (up to 6 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 24 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds3 to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC off. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Default setting refers to the original setting for the Galaxy Buds3 when it was first released, simply with the power turned on. Up to 6 hours / Total up to 26 hours (ANC on) Up to 7 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off)* * Earbuds provide up to 6hrs play time with ANC on (up to 7 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 26 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds3 Pro to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Default setting refers to the original setting for the Galaxy Buds3 Pro when it was first released, simply with the power turned on. Talk Time Up to 3.5 hours / Total up to 18h (ANC on) Up to 4 hours / Total up to 20h (ANC off) * Earbuds provide up to 3.5hrs voice call time with ANC on (up to 4 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 18 hours of battery life (up to 20 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Voice call time tested by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds3 to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC off. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Up to 4.5 hours / Total up to 20h (ANC on) Up to 5 hours / Total up to 22h (ANC off) * Earbuds provide up to 4.5hrs voice call time with ANC on (up to 5 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 20 hours of battery life (up to 22 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Voice call time tested by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds3 Pro to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Connectivity Bluetooth® 5.4, Auto Switch Codec: SSC(Samsung Seamless Codec) HiFi, SSC UHQ (Samsung Proprietary) AAC, SBC Bluetooth® 5.4, Auto Switch Codec: SSC(Samsung Seamless Codec) HiFi, SSC UHQ (Samsung Proprietary) AAC, SBC Sensor Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Force & Touch (Swipe), SWIR, Accelerometer, Hall sensor Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Force & Touch (Swipe), SWIR, Accelerometer, Hall sensor Compatibility Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of Memory *Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, operator or connected device. Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of Memory *Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, operator or connected device. Water Resistance IP57* *earbuds only IP57* *earbuds only

[1] Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Availability of Galaxy AI features may vary depending on the region/country, OS/One UI version, device model, and phone carrier. Some function availability may vary by device model. Galaxy AI service may be limited for minors in certain regions with age restrictions over AI usage. Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.

[2] Enhanced Armor Aluminum is incorporated into frame and hinge housing of the device. Armor Aluminum Frame does not include volume and side keys.

[3] Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®2 is incorporated into front and rear of the device.

[4] Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

[5] Features for Note Assist require a network connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by language. Voice recording feature in the Samsung Notes app may not be supported in some countries. Summarizing feature is activated when a certain number of characters is met and is under the character limit. Audio files must be under 3 hours in duration to be processed. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[6] Overlay translation not supported for PDF files secured with password.

[7] Composer requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[8] S Pen sold separately.

[9] Sketch to image requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Sketch to Image may result in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[10] Google Gemini app requires Google Account login. Product functionality may be dependent on app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Service availability may vary by country, language and device model. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[11] Sequences shortened and simulated. Results for illustrative purposes only. Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on your app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Circle to Search is not available via the FlexWindow.

[12] Interpreter requires Samsung Account login. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Availability and supported features may vary by country, region or carrier. Availability of supported languages may vary.

[13] Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone apps and some third-party apps. Support may vary by region. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[14] Features for Photo Assist require a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[15] Portrait Studio requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Supports JPG, HEIC (HEIF), BMP and PNG files. The background must not be transparent. Editing with Generative Portrait results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[16] Instant Slow-mo feature is available on Samsung Video Player and Samsung Gallery. May not be available on certain video file types. Accuracy of results not guaranteed.

[17] Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6's Main Screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.6-inch when accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

[18] Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip6's Cover Screen is 3.4-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is approximately 95% of the full rectangular area due to the rounded corners and lower cutout. Galaxy Z Flip6's Cover is equipped with a proximity sensor and supports HBM. Galaxy Z Flip6's Cover Screen HBM has a peak brightness of 1,600nits for a brighter and clearer display.

[19] Suggested Replies feature for Chat Assist requires network connection to receive messages. It can suggest replies with or without network connection once the messages are received by the device. Samsung Account login required. Only supported from the FlexWindow of Galaxy Z Flip6. Service availability may vary by language and app. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[20] Samsung Health requires a network connection and Samsung Health login. Availability of Samsung Health may vary depending on country. Supported items may vary by country.

[21] Photo Ambient requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Reflection of real-time weather conditions may be delayed as service relies on local weather information updates. Certain indoor, nighttime and low-resolution photos may not be compatible. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed. Service is currently only available on Galaxy S24 Series, Z Flip6 and Fold6.

[22] Auto Zoom is limited in low-light conditions. Auto Zoom mode will disengage if the zoom is manually adjusted or if switched between front and back camera.

[23] Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged and many other factors.

[24] Samsung Account login required. Galaxy AI settings preventing server access will limit the functionality of some AI features. Regardless of server access, Samsung does not save user input or output data.

[25] For more information about the recycled materials in the latest Galaxy Z series, as well as other Galaxy devices, please review the product environmental reports located on the Samsung Sustainability website.

[26] The gold bonding wires in certain camera modules of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are made with 100% recycled gold sourced from e-waste and gold scraps. In addition, the copper foils of main logic boards and select FPCBs are designed with 100% recycled copper sourced from discarded copper wires and chips. The above measurements are based on weight.

[27] Neodymium

[28] Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 will be supported with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates from the global launch date.

[29] Audio interpretation is only available when wearing Buds and connected to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Interpreter feature is not directly provided by Buds themselves. If Buds are unavailable, the interpreted content is provided on the screen of your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language, country, region or carrier. Samsung Galaxy devices may require the latest software update to properly support Galaxy AI features.

[30] Language Setting follows the system language setting. Voice Command menu appears when language pack same as system language exists. Supporting Language at the time of launch includes Korean and US English, and the supporting language will be expanded further.

[31] Adaptive Noise Control, Voice Detect and Siren Detect features are only available on Samsung Galaxy Buds3Pro. Adaptive Noise Control, Voice Detect and Siren Detect are all off by default..

[32] Blade Lights only available on Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

[33] Ultra-high quality audio up to 24bit/96kHz' is available on Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Ultra-high quality audio feature is only available on select Samsung Galaxy devices at this time. Additional devices may be supported in the future.

[34] Super-Wideband call feature allow Buds to transmit voice up to 16kHz, while previous BT earphones only transmit up to the 8kHz band.

[35] Availability of color for Galaxy Z series may vary by market, region or carrier.

[36] Availability of color for Galaxy Buds3 series may vary by market, region or carrier.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459496/Samsung_Galaxy_Z_Fold6_Z_Flip6.jpg