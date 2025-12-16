Samsung Expands Premium Micro RGB Lineup for 2026 with New Sizes and Advanced Features

From 115-inch cinematic displays to 55-inch premium formats, the new lineup offers enhanced color precision and intelligent processing capabilities

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that in 2026, it will launch an expanded Micro RGB TV lineup, available in 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 100-, and 115-inch models.[1] The new expansive range introduces the next evolution of Samsung's Micro RGB display technology, setting a new standard for premium home viewing.

"With Samsung's latest technology, our Micro RGB portfolio delivers vivid color and clarity that make movies, sports and TV shows feel more expressive and engaging," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. "By expanding the lineup for 2026, we're establishing a new premium category with sizes that span the full range of modern living spaces while maintaining our highest picture standards."

Consumers are demanding better picture quality from their TVs, and this differentiator has become a key reason many viewers upgrade to premium models.[2] Whether used as a centerpiece for large living spaces or a space-conscious premium display, each Micro RGB model utilizes Samsung's advanced display architecture to reflects the company's commitment to engineering precision and elite picture performance.

Micro RGB: Precision Engineered for Lifelike Colors

Building on the 115-inch Micro RGB introduced in 2025, the new lineup includes advanced features and new enhancements that elevate picture performance across color, clarity and style:

Micro RGB Technology uses sub-100μm red, green, and blue LEDs that each emit light independently. This advanced display architecture enables ultra-precise light control and improved color accuracy. Enhanced picture-processing technologies, including 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro [3] , further refine brightness, smooth out motion and add clarity in real time.

uses sub-100μm red, green, and blue LEDs that each emit light independently. This advanced display architecture enables ultra-precise light control and improved color accuracy. Enhanced picture-processing technologies, including 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro , further refine brightness, smooth out motion and add clarity in real time. Micro RGB AI Engine Pro is equipped with a next-generation AI chipset that enables more precise frame-by-frame clarity and realism. It also includes Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro to provide a vivid color experience that makes viewing content feel as real as seeing it in person. [4]

is equipped with a next-generation AI chipset that enables more precise frame-by-frame clarity and realism. It also includes Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro to provide a vivid color experience that makes viewing content feel as real as seeing it in person. Micro RGB Precision Color 100 includes a refined Micro RGB light source with enhanced RGB color dimming precision for unparalleled color expression. Certified by VDE, Micro RBG Precision Color 100 achieves 100% of the BT.2020 wide color gamut, delivering hyper-real hues and brilliant brightness.

includes a refined Micro RGB light source with enhanced RGB color dimming precision for unparalleled color expression. Certified by VDE, Micro RBG Precision Color 100 achieves 100% of the BT.2020 wide color gamut, delivering hyper-real hues and brilliant brightness. Upgraded Vision AI Companion , Samsung's multi-agent platform, combines large language model (LLM)-powered intelligence with natural conversation via Bixby. It enables conversational search, interactive Q&A, proactive recommendations, and access to AI features and apps such as Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper and Perplexity.

, Samsung's multi-agent platform, combines large language model (LLM)-powered intelligence with natural conversation via Bixby. It enables conversational search, interactive Q&A, proactive recommendations, and access to AI features and apps such as Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper and Perplexity. Samsung's proprietary Glare Free technology [5] minimizes reflections to further preserve clear color and contrast in a variety of lighting conditions for the best viewing experience.

minimizes reflections to further preserve clear color and contrast in a variety of lighting conditions for the best viewing experience. Enhanced audio features including Dolby Atmos® for multidimensional sound, Adaptive Sound Pro for optimized clarity based on room and content types, and Q-Symphony, which connects TV speakers with compatible Samsung devices to deliver a deeper soundstage. All 2026 Samsung TVs will also feature Eclipsa Audio, the new spatial sound system engineered for immersive 3D audio.

First Look at CES 2026: New Micro RGB Lineup Made to Reshape Home Entertainment

Highlighting Samsung's latest advancements in display performance, the company will showcase the new Micro RGB lineup at CES 2026, which takes place in Las Vegas Jan. 6-9. Samsung's presence at the event will reinforce its commitment to delivering ultra-premium displays across a broader range of screen sizes and living spaces.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

[1] Product availability may vary by country.

[2] Consumer Reports. "Everything You Need to Know About 4K HDR TVs." Consumer Reports, https://www.consumerreports.org/electronics-computers/tvs/everything-you-need-to-know-about-4k-hdr-tvs-a3185152015/.

[3] 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro are available only in certain models.

[4] Micro RGB AI Engine Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro are available only in certain models.

[5] Glare Free technology is available only on certain models.

