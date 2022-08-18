Samsung Ads Selects Publica to Power CTV Ad Serving

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publica, a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad server owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), today formally announced their global partnership with Samsung Ads , a leading provider of advanced TV advertising solutions to some of the world's biggest brands. This collaboration enables Samsung to enhance its streamed content with a traditional TV-like viewing experience, while maximizing CTV advertising revenue via the introduction of a programmatic unified auction for the premium ad slots within their streamed ad breaks.

Advertisers have programmatic access to Samsung CTV inventory on Samsung's premium ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, Samsung TV Plus.

CTV ad spends grew to $15.2 billion in 2021, a 57% increase from 2020 and is projected to expand another 39% in 2022, hitting $21.2 billion. 76% of video buyers called connected TV a 'must buy' in their media planning budgets according to the IAB 2021 Video Ad Spend and 2022 Outlook report released to coincide with the NewFronts kickoff this year.

As a demand agnostic CTV Ad Server, Publica helps global publishers and TV manufacturers deliver a seamless ad experience via the introduction of Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), while also helping publishers maximize revenue by running a unified-auction between multiple SSPs and Ad Exchanges.

Through this relationship with Publica, Samsung Ads is providing advertisers with enhanced buying techniques similar to those of linear TV. This includes competitive separation, frequency management and the ability to purchase the first slot within ad pods – much like standard TV commercial breaks.

Key Publica technology features that Samsung Ads has implemented include:

Advanced Ad Serving — Samsung Ads has the ability to deliver advanced CTV ad breaks with the granular controls required by advertisers to target, and with the ability to optimize each slot by revenue per second within the pod.

Advanced Ad Pod Decisioning — Gives Samsung Ads the ability to guarantee an advertiser first pod placement, and own a pod by brand category, helping with competitive separation and buy side frequency management.

Unified Auction — Enables Samsung Ads to run a controlled, unified auction of all demand sources to extract the highest yielding ad per slot in each streaming ad pod. Samsung Ads is also using the Publica ' Live Logs ' feature to enable real time transparency into each of the programmatic auctions within which the company's inventory is cleared; this permits Samsung Ads to optimize yield and data strategies in real time to ensure they do not lose demand to supply path optimization (SPO).

Publica has been instrumental recently in helping the IAB Tech Lab to build out the new protocols that bring increased security and targeting to streaming ad breaks via the introduction of OpenRTB 2.6 , and also ads.cert 2.0 that secures the practice of SSAI. In implementing Publica CTV ad decisioning technology, Samsung Ads can ensure its CTV inventory is being targeted and served with technology that supports IAB Tech Lab security protocols, providing its advertisers with the controls and transparency they require.

"We're excited to be collaborating with Samsung and providing them with the ad decisioning technology to grow their global advertising revenues, and empowering Samsung Ads with the ad serving capabilities to improve their streamers' viewing experiences on CTV," said Ben Antier, Co-Founder & CEO, Publica.

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads delivers Advanced TV advertising at scale. Our advertising solutions are built on a unique source of TV data from millions of Smart TVs globally.

Brands turn to our managed service and programmatic offerings to achieve incremental reach, compliment linear TV campaigns, manage frequency, find difficult-to-reach audiences and most importantly, measure outcomes. Samsung Ads provides the holistic view connecting linear, OTT, and gaming to help brands see the total advanced TV picture.

Launched in 2015, Samsung Ads has offices in the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, India, Brazil & Mexico and South Korea. Samsung Ads is a division of Samsung Electronics and is the #1 TV manufacturer globally.

About Publica

Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad platform and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps.

Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, and Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). Publica serves over 5 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Hearst TV, Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, MLB, Philo, Samsung, ViacomCBS, XUMO, and more.

Publica is owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS ), a global leader in digital media quality. For more information, visit https://getpublica.com/

