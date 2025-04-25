Samsonite's sustainability mission reaches new heights with innovative circular luggage, featuring Digital Product Passports

OUDENAARDE, Belgium, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its legacy of innovation, Samsonite pushes the boundaries by announcing two new limited edition circular collections featuring the brand's first Digital Product Passports, contributing to redefining sustainability efforts in the luggage industry.

Just one year ago, the brand launched a limited edition of their ESSENS™ collection, its first-ever suitcase that closed the production loop by using pre-owned suitcases as part of the material for the outer shells.

Samsonite is taking sustainability further

Samsonite is pushing the boundaries even further by launching two new circular luggage limited editions, which also carry a Digital Product Passport – a true breakthrough in enhancing transparency across the product lifecycle and providing access to key details about how we've incorporated more sustainable solutions, materials origin, and regulatory compliance.

Innovate to move the world

The ESSENS™ Circular and PROXIS™ Circular limited collections are an outcome of Samsonite's global sustainability strategy, "Our Responsible Journey".

"These new limited collections reflect our company's commitment to continually innovating our products to help move the world forward," says Kyle Gendreau, Samsonite's Chief Executive Officer. "We are pushing the boundaries of what's possible for the luggage industry while achieving the same level of quality and durability that customers expect from Samsonite."

Both circular limited editions are designed, developed and made in Europe. Discover the story of PROXIS™ Circular here and ESSENS™ Circular here.

ESSENS™ Circular collection - Giving waste a new life

Samsonite collected, disassembled, and used old suitcases to re-create the new ESSENS™ Circular suitcases.

The outer shell is made with at least 35% pre-owned recycled suitcases, plus recycled polymers from LyondellBasell, totaling at least 80% recycled materials in the outer shells (by weight). The suitcase overall contains at least 70% recycled materials (by total product weight)*.

*The % by weight of recycled materials apply to the ESSENS™ Circular Spinner 75 model. The % will slightly differ for the smaller size (Spinner 55).

For more specific details, please visit http://samsonite.co.uk/circular

PROXIS™ Circular collection - Now even more sustainable

This collection features Samsonite's first suitcase incorporating bio-circular materials, developed by LyondellBasell. The suitcase shells are produced using the ISCC mass balance approach with used cooking oil.

The pull handle contains at least 85% post-consumer recycled materials, and the interior lining is made with 100% recycled PET. The PROXIS™ Circular suitcases contain 65% bio-circular and recycled materials.*

*The % by weight of bio-circular and recycled materials apply to the PROXIS™ Circular Spinner 75 model. The % will slightly differ for the other sizes (Spinner 55 and 81).

Samsonite has achieved the ISCC PLUS certification for the PROXIS™ Circular collection.

For more information, please check http://samsonite.co.uk/circular

To access the press kit, including official imagery and video assets, please this link.

Samsonite is a registered trademark of Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l. ©2025 Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l. All Rights Reserved

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673298/Samsonite_Circular.jpg