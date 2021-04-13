Samsara Named #2 on Financial Times' List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, was named the second-fastest growing company in the Americas according to Financial Times (FT). The list, in its second year, ranks the top 500 private and public companies by revenue growth from 2016 to 2019 and spans industries such as technology, health, gaming, food and beverage, e-commerce and financial services.

Samsara customers span industries such as transportation, food and beverage, manufacturing and construction. In the past year, they brought food to stores, kept energy flowing to homes and manufactured mission-critical PPE. Despite representing more than 40% of U.S. GDP, these industries have been historically underserved by technology.

"Many of Samsara's customers manage large field workforces and complex logistics, yet have been reliant on legacy technology systems that are decades old and aren't purpose-built for the world we live in now," said Dominic Phillips, CFO at Samsara. "While the supply chain has been digitizing for years, 2020 turbocharged this transformation, and many turned to Samsara to increase the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their operations."

Samsara experienced another year of growth in 2020, exceeding 20,000 customers globally. In January, the company also announced new product solutions including Site Visibility and industrial equipment monitoring, to bring customers full operational visibility across commercial fleets, equipment and sites.

"2020 made it clear we are in the early innings of a long-term market opportunity to address the digital transformation needs of physical operations," Phillips said. "To support our customers' critical work, we will continue to invest significantly in product research and development as we expand Samsara's platform, partnerships and verticals."

Samsara enables organizations to connect their fleets, equipment and sites within one integrated platform, where they can analyze data and generate meaningful insights to transform their operations. This allows organizations to quickly address issues in real-time, proactively manage maintenance requirements and provide valuable context for any situation.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543713/Samsara__Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.samsara.com



SOURCE Samsara