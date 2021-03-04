Same Day Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 132,380 Million by 2026 at CAGR 50.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Same Day Delivery Market is Segmented by Type (B2B, B2C, Others), and Application (Food, Consumer, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Mail & Package Delivery Category.

The global Same Day Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 132380 Million by 2026, from USD 7546.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 50.0% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving Same Day Delivery Market size are the increasing demand for e-commerce and growth in prevalence for the utilization of smartphones across the world, and awareness of the Internet of Things.

The Same Day Delivery Market report offers a comprehensive overview of the industry leaders and provides information on the expertise and capabilities of these businesses. The study also covers details of the industry's competitive environment and provides information on the products provided by different businesses.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Same Day Delivery Market : https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-18U764/Global_Same_day_Delivery_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SAME DAY DELIVERY MARKET SIZE

The same-day delivery market size is expected to increase drastically due to increased online purchases, combined with the growth in the e-commerce businesses. Same day delivery service integrates the convenience of online retail shopping with the immediacy of physical retail stores. Ease of ordering through online platforms and reduced shipping time drives the Same Day Delivery Market size.

Also, the ongoing replacement of online sales through e-commerce platforms for stationary retail sales has led to a substantial increase in B2C shipments. Thus, the increase in shipments, coupled with customer demand for faster delivery services, is expected to fuel the same day delivery market size.

It is anticipated that the need for complex distribution infrastructure, combined with the high initial investment, would curb the growth of same day delivery market size. To prevent late deliveries, businesses operating in the same day delivery industry need to concentrate on building effective delivery infrastructure. In addition, to provide consumers with distribution facilities, the big e-commerce platforms are setting up their own logistics operations.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18U764/global-same-day-delivery

COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE SAME DAY DELIVERY MARKET SIZE

E-commerce is facing new obstacles in customer behavior and broad supply chain problems due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to take a very long time to get resolved. This time of isolation and confusion shifts consumers ' purchasing habits overnight as customers move from bulk-buying to online shopping, where individuals change what they purchase, where, and how. Many governments worldwide demand that e-commerce businesses only fulfill orders for vital items, such as groceries, which are likely to impact the industry's profitability.

SAME DAY DELIVERY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The B2B segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The B2B segment caters to end-use customers, such as manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers. Business development is positively influenced by the advent of online B2B e-commerce platforms. Moreover, due to the heavyweight of the packages, the market share of the B2B category is higher, resulting in high shipping costs for the packages.

The Asia Pacific dominates the same day delivery market share due to an increasing number of e-commerce companies, along with the rising number of online shoppers. The rise in rapid urbanization, internet penetration, and smartphone adoption has led to this region dominating over the market share.

North America is expected to see substantial growth over the forecast period because of the presence of significant players, like FedEx, A1 Express Services Inc., and United Parcel Service of America, Inc., in the region.

Inquire for Regional Report : https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-18U764/Global_Same_day_Delivery_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE SAME DAY DELIVERY MARKET

Due to the involvement of well-established firms operating internationally, the industry is consolidated. In order to hold a competitive place in the industry, businesses rely predominantly on mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures or partnerships.

In addition, by following different growth strategies, the market players concentrate on improving their market presence. These tactics help companies globally broaden their market and reinforce their products in specific regions.

The top companies in the same day delivery market are :

A-1 Express

DHL

FedEx

TForce Final Mile

UPS

USA Couriers

Couriers American Expediting

Aramex

Deliv

Express Courier

LaserShip

Parcelforce Worldwide

NAPAREX

Power Link Delivery

Prestige Delivery

CitySprint

Others

"We can also add the other companies as you want"

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-18U764&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-18U764&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- This report focuses on the global Package Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Package Delivery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

- The global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market size is projected to reach USD 1743.9 Million by 2027, from USD 1045.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

- The Last-Mile Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 66000 Million by 2026, from USD 39570 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

- In 2019, the First and Last Mile Delivery market size was USD 335.3 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 592.4 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

- Autonomous last-mile delivery market size is expected to be valued at USD 11.90 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 84.72 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

- Drone Logistics and Transportation market size is projected to reach USD 10990 million by 2026, from USD 5308.5 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2026.

- Parcel Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( B2B, B2C, other), By Application (Online trading, Offline trading) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- The global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market size is projected to reach USD 7046.1 Million by 2026, from USD 4043.1 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2026.

- Contactless Parcel Delivery System Industry Research Report Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( One-side, Double-side), By Application (Residential Area, School Area, Office Area, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

To see the full list of related reports on the Transportation & Logistics

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports