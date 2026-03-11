Samduo Launches Nex Series at Solar Solutions International 2026, Advancing Home Energy Independence Across Europe

AMSTERDAM, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samduo, a solar energy storage innovator, unveiled its Nex Series at Solar Solutions International 2026, marking the company's official entry into the European market. The lineup, featuring the Nex E6000 and Nex E6000H, delivering plug-and-play installation, expandable storage and Open API integration, is scheduled to become available between May and June, 2026.

Samduo's booth at Solar Solutions International 2026 showcasing the Nex Series

Samduo's entry into Europe comes amid policy tailwinds in key markets such as the Netherlands and Germany. The Netherlands prepares to phase out net metering by 2027, prompting around 500,000 households to upgrade to digital meters. Meanwhile, growing incentives, including VAT exemptions in Germany, are expected to further accelerate demand for AC-coupled plug-in solar storage solutions.

To address these evolving market needs, Samduo is rethinking how home energy solutions fit into everyday spaces. Kallen Lee, General Manager at Samduo, said, "'Own Your Power' reflects our belief that people should have greater control over their energy. In Europe, balconies are everyday living spaces. Our goal is to turn them into compact home energy hubs."

To achieve this goal, Samduo unveiled the Nex Series, an intelligent home energy solution that is simple, accessible, and space-efficient. The Nex E6000 features an ultra‑slim 11.9 cm profile, integrating the BMS, inverter, and a 6kWh battery into a single compact unit. Supporting up to 8,000 lifecycles, the system delivers 2600W bidirectional rapid charging for efficient energy storage and discharge. With plug-and-play installation, it offers European households a simple and dependable path to greater energy independence.

The Nex E6000H is a compact AC‑coupled 6kWh backup system built for both rapid installation and household-wide energy coordination. The device features one‑minute setup and PowerMesh™, an energy network capable of connecting up to 15 devices through a single hub. It is compatible with major European energy platforms, including Shelly, HomeWizard, and EverHome, making it a versatile energy backbone for modern homes.

The Nex Series reflects Samduo's commitment to delivering household energy solutions that are flexible, user-friendly, and reliable. With over 20 years of profound accumulation from its parent company, Samduo has integrated precision manufacturing into their value, laying a solid foundation for the company's steady development.

