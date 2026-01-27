Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Rishabh Pant as Good Game's global ambassador, hunt for India's First Global Gaming Superstar begins with One Crore prize money at stake

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Game, the world's first as-live global gaming reality show on a quest to find India's First Global Gaming Superstar, has announced its launch in India. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, leading actor, entrepreneur and youth icon, has been named as a global brand ambassador along with Rishabh Pant, India's most dynamic cricket icon, and Ujjwal Chaurasia (Techno Gamerz), one of India's most influential gaming creators. Good Game also announced a whopping INR One Crore (USD 100,000) prize money, which is amongst the highest for any reality show winner in India, along with the opportunity to represent India at a global level. Good Game plans to invest up to INR 100 crore annually in the show, and is currently inviting brand partners and sponsors to associate with this unique proposition that promises a minimum reach of 500 million amongst the core youth audience of India.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Rai Cockfield, Founder of Good Game

Designed as a first-of-its-kind competitive reality format, Good Game marks a new chapter for competitive gaming in the country, converging esports, mainstream entertainment, and real-world performance on a single platform. Contestants will be tested not only on their gaming skills, but also on creativity, on-screen presence, and performance under pressure - reflecting the evolving nature of gaming as both a profession and a form of popular culture.

Commenting on the launch, Rai Cockfield, Founder of Good Game, said, "India is home to one of the world's largest entertainment and gaming communities, and we are delighted to finally bridge the gap between these two genres for the first time in India. Good Game will empower talent from across India to pave their way to global recognition and lifelong opportunities, changing lives and careers. We have also seen tremendous response from brands looking to partner with this one-of-a-kind opportunity that provides an intersection of long-lasting content, strong community, and high potential commerce. I am extremely grateful to our ambassadors for lending their support and expertise to the show, which will be instrumental in finding India's First Global Gaming Superstar."

Talking about her association, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, said, "Good Game represents how dreams are evolving today. Talent no longer fits into one mould, and ambition no longer follows a single path. What excites me about this platform is that it recognises creativity, confidence, and the courage to perform under pressure, while giving young Indians a chance to be seen on a global stage. This is not just a show — it's an opportunity to redefine what success can look like for the next generation."

Registrations for the auditions, inviting amateur and professional gamers, content creators, and performers above 18 years are currently open at https://www.goodgameshow.tv/india-audition-application . Shortlisted participants will be directly invited for an in-person audition in Mumbai on 14 & 15 February and New Delhi on 28 February & 1 March 2026.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870449/Samantha_Ruth_Prabhu_Rai_Cockfield.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723690/Good_Game_Group_Logo.jpg