SALT Unveils Global Speakers For December Abu Dhabi Conference

The Inaugural Middle East Conference to Feature Notable Business Leaders and Policy Officials from Around the Globe

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a top global thought leadership forum, will bring together a diverse and prestigious group of global business leaders, investors and policy experts for its first annual SALT Abu Dhabi conference, which will be held at the Emirates Palace from December 9 to 11.

Hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the award-winning International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, SALT Abu Dhabi will touch on themes ranging from the future of global business and emerging investment opportunities to energy and geopolitics to financial and consumer technology.

Notable speakers at SALT Abu Dhabi will include:

H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State in the United Arab Emirates and Executive Chairman of ADGM;

H.E. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company;

H.R.H. Prince Turki Al Faisal, Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies;

David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of the Carlyle Group;

General John Kelly, USMC (Ret.), former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security;

Roslyn Zhang, Head of Hedge Funds for China Investment Corporation (CIC);

Tim Draper, Founder of Draper Associates;

Mohamed El Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz;

Dr. Richard Haass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations;

Parag Khanna, Founder and Managing Partner of FutureMap;

Erik Kaas, Partner and Chairman of Europe at Partners Group;

Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance & Economic Development of Zimbabwe;

Ronald Wuijster, Chief Executive Officer of APG Asset Management;

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi;

The Right Honorable Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer (2016-2019);

and many others.

"In order to solve the most critical issues of our time, we need to have constructive cross-cultural conversations with the foremost leaders in business, politics and tech from around the world," said SALT founder Anthony Scaramucci. "Abu Dhabi is an important gateway to the world and the perfect setting to host dynamic discussions that help unlock global peace and prosperity."

With Abu Dhabi becoming a global epicenter of finance and investments, the inaugural SALT conference will provide guests with unprecedented access and insight to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Over its 10-year history, SALT has grown from a conference focused on alternative investments to a comprehensive global thought leadership forum bringing together thousands of global pioneers across industries, ideologies and cultures.

SALT Abu Dhabi is an invitation-only event, with applications to attend thoroughly vetted by the SALT team. Registration is now open and prospective delegates can request an invitation at www.salt.org.

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum fostering collaboration at the intersection of finance, technology and geopolitics. Each flagship SALT conference brings together thousands of the world's foremost investors, entrepreneurs and experts for three days of idea sharing, networking and entertainment. Visit www.salt.org to learn more or connect with SALT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

SALT is affiliated with SkyBridge Capital, a leading global alternative investments firm.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a global trade and business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM's strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi's key strengths panning over private banking, wealth management, asset management, derivatives and commodities trading, financial innovation, sustainability and more. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs the entire 114 hectares (1.14sqkm) of Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.

It enables registered financial and non-financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on common law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the "Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)" for four consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

* Source: The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards

