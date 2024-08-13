GALWAY, Ireland , Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claregalway Corporate Park, Co. Galway, is about to welcome a new player in the healthcare industry – Salt Medical, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) specialising in medical device manufacturing. The arrival of Salt Medical is set to bring a wave of innovation and opportunity to the region, further establishing Claregalway as a hub for cutting-edge medical technologies.

Who is Salt Medical?

Salt Medical: A New Medical Device Design Contract Manufacturer to open in& Galway

Salt Medical establishes a renowned international medical device platform with an extensive global research and development (R&D) and manufacturing infrastructure. The company operates R&D and manufacturing facilities in Ireland, along with raw material and precision component supply and large-scale manufacturing facilities in the United States and the Asia Pacific region.

Specialising in the production of catheters, guidewires, medical endoscopes, surgical robots, and various other medical devices, Salt Medical has garnered significant expertise in designing, developing, and manufacturing innovative products for cardiovascular, neurovascular and endovascular applications, as well as gastroenterology, respiratory, and other clinical fields.

Salt Medical Ireland is a member of IBEC/Irish Medtech Association. By leveraging a fully integrated network, Salt Medical Ireland is able to offer highly efficient and responsive services to medical device manufacturers worldwide, ensuring cost-effectiveness and quality in every step of the production process. With the established supply chain in Europe, their dedicated team is capable to transfer non-EU/EU devices to the target markets.

Learn more about Salt Medical at www.saltmedtec.com.

