SALSA CERTIFICATION, NOW AVAILABLE IN IRELAND

BLOXHAM, England, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 20 years, SALSA has been operating in the UK, supporting micro and small producers ensuring food and drink is safe and legal. With its central approval process and working with only 80 mentors and auditors, SALSA has always stood for a high degree of quality and trust, allowing smaller companies to develop their food safety culture.

In 2025 SALSA has expanded its scope into Ireland allowing smaller producers to adopt the same framework as 2000 approved members with a new Purpose: To provide affordable and relevant food assurance certification and support for small and micro businesses to produce and deliver safe food.

Many specifiers across retail, food service and wholesale currently use SALSA as part of their supplier approval process. The certification scheme supports an organisation's emerging and artisan supplier policy, as they seek to offer consumers new, innovative and sustainable products. However, supply chains are complex and not restricted to just the UK, with many specifiers sourcing products from micro and small businesses globally.

SALSA can now deliver an assurance product for the Irish micro and small food and drink market as a first step to globalise the brand and offer a wider supplier approval solution ensuring food is legal and safe for the consumer.

Over time this could replace expensive 2nd and 1st party audits as well as ineffective self-assessment questionnaires and could be a solution for a retailer, food service or wholesaler to manage their supply chain "tail".

Chris Grimes, Managing Director, SALSA Technology Ltd stated: "Having set up this business in 2007 to provide support for UK companies who are generally underserved, but provide a huge benefit to the UK food and drink industry, I am delighted we are looking to offer the same level of service to micro and small businesses in Ireland."

Jon Poole, Chair, SALSA Scheme Ltd commented: "I am delighted and excited by the prospect of SALSA becoming available in Ireland. There is a great tradition or artisan and local producers in Ireland who will be able to benefit from managing food safety in the same way as their UK counterparts. This is good news from retailers and food service operators who will be able to use this type of assurance ensuring food is both legal and safe."

