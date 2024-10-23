Salla partners with Adjust, enabling seamless analytics for thousands of merchants

BERLIN, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjust , a leading global measurement and analytics company, announced today a strategic integration with Salla , the leading e-commerce platform in the MENA region. This partnership will enable thousands of Salla merchants to integrate Adjust's advanced app analytics tools with just a few clicks, without the need for any development expertise.

Salla's integration of Adjust into its platform empowers merchants to quickly unlock valuable insights that drive campaign performance and app growth. By enabling features such as deep linking , customer journey tracking, and smart recommendations, merchants can optimize their marketing strategies with minimal effort.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with Salla's commitment to providing our merchants with the best tools to grow and optimize their businesses," said Amin Fadul - VP of Product at Salla. "With our native mobile app maker, which has best practices in mobile commerce, this combination is even more powerful as it works seamlessly out of the box for any mobile app on Salla. By leveraging Adjust's powerful analytics and attribution tools, our users will have access to deeper insights into customer behavior, allowing them to make data-driven decisions that enhance their marketing strategies and drive growth. This integration will empower Salla merchants to better understand their audience, optimize their ad spend, and ultimately, scale their businesses more effectively."

Adjust empowers Salla merchants to track campaign performance, connect spend with revenue, and drive true ROI. With frictionless experiences like smart banners and deep linking, merchants can seamlessly guide users from mobile web to app. The integration allows merchants to activate Adjust's software development kit (SDK), giving them instant access to tools that accelerate app growth and reduce time-to-market.

"We are thrilled to partner with Salla to help their merchants achieve new levels of success," said Riyad Khalil, Director - Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Adjust. "Integrating with the region's largest e-commerce platform not only eliminates barriers to accessing advanced analytics and campaign optimization but also reinforces Adjust's strong commitment to empowering businesses across the Middle Eastern market as they grow and scale their apps."

Adjust, an AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) company, is trusted by marketers around the world to measure and grow their apps across platforms, from mobile to CTV and beyond. Adjust works with companies at every stage of the app marketing journey, from fast-growing digital brands to brick-and-mortar companies launching their first apps. Adjust's powerful measurement and analytics solutions provide visibility, insights, and essential tools that drive better results.

Founded in 2016, Salla is the leading e-commerce platform in the MENA region, trusted by over 55,000 merchants, from small businesses to large enterprises. Salla has enabled merchants to sell more than SAR 30 billion worth of products by removing the complexities of e-commerce and providing easy-to-use solutions for payments, shipping, inventory, and marketing. Our mission is simple: empower merchants to focus on their craft while we deliver the tools they need to grow and succeed in a dynamic digital landscape.

