Salicylic Acid Market - In-depth Analysis, Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends Through 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Salicylic Acid Market is likely to reach 547.5 million USD in the forecast period. Salicylic acid research is vital for innovations and there has been a constant research to dole out new therapeutics in the relative fields. The anticipation for the growth of salicylic acid market strongly depends on the long-term nutraceuticals safety trials and innovative research ideas.

Commercially, it is produced through biosynthesis process, i.e. an amino acid found in several plants. It is treated at a high pressure and temperature blended with carbon dioxide to result as a Salicylic acid. Further, it is strongly used as a relieving ingredient for pain and possesses anti-inflammatory properties.

The Salicylic acid market is driven by rise in demand for pharmaceutical industry due to rise in use of pharmaceutical products for skin disorders and chronic ailments. Increase in use of derivatives such as methyl salicyclate and chlorine salicyclate for muscle and joint pain. Entry of market entrants under strategic alliances is likely to act as a catalyst during the forecast period. However, side effects on health and immune system pertaining to the overuse of Salicylic acid products might hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Application segment for Salicylic acid market includes pharmaceuticals, skincare, food preservatives and haircare. Pharamceuticals is quadfurcated into disinfectant, antifungal, wart remover, dentrifices, anti-irritant, antiseptic. Skincare is trifurcated into sunscreen, moisturizer and acne solution. Haircare is bifurcated into shampoo and conditioner.

Geographical segmentation for Salicylic acid market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions account for a significant market share in the forecast period due to conducive market conditions in China, India, Japan and South Korea.

North American and European markets are likely to gain a significant market growth during the forecast period due to rise in cases of skin and autoimmune disorders. Prevalence of skin psoriasis at a large scale is likely boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. The key players in the Salicylic acid market include Alfa Aesar, Alta Laboratories, JM Loveridge Limited, Novocap, Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd, Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Products Ltd., and Simco Chemicals.

Global salicylic acid (CAS 69-72-7) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (pharmaceutical, cosmetics, agrochemicals, dyes, rubber chemicals, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the salicylic acid market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the salicylic acid market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the salicylic acid market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global salicylic acid market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Demand for this market rises from the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, agrochemicals, dyes, rubber chemicals, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global salicylic acid market.

Market Segmentation:

Key Applications

Pharmaceutical



Cosmetics



Agrochemicals



Dyes



Rubber Chemicals

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

Alta Laboratories



Gaopeng Pharmaceutical



Jingye Group



JQC Pharmaceutical



LCP Leuna Carboxylation Plant



Maoyuan Chemical



Novacyl



SCPL



Xinhua Long Letter



Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2023?



What are the key factors driving the global salicylic acid market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key players in the salicylic acid market?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

