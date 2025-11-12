Salesloft Unveils AI 'Closing Power' Suite at Saleslove On Tour London Event

Fall 2025 Product Launch introduces new AI agents and intelligent features that help revenue teams automate complexity and win with consistency

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft , the leading Revenue Orchestration Platform that helps B2B organizations drive durable revenue growth, today announced its Fall 2025 product release during the keynote address at its Saleslove On Tour conference in London.

Focused on turning complexity into closing power, these latest innovations from Salesloft deliver in-workflow coaching recommendations, identify highly influential deal stakeholders, help with early risk detection, and provide personalized AI-assisted engagement, helping sellers and managers act faster and with confidence. Available immediately, the new features and capabilities help teams navigate growing deal complexity to keep deals moving forward.

"The market is demanding AI solutions that deliver tangible results, not just hype," said Mark Niemiec, Chief Revenue Officer at Salesloft. "This release is engineered for impact. It puts definitive closing power into the hands of our customers, fundamentally cutting through operational noise to drive measurable, profitable execution."

The Fall 2025 release includes four key features and capabilities:

Sales Strategist Agent – Provides integrated, personalized coaching insights to managers and sellers directly in the workflow. By analyzing every activity, including calls, emails, meetings, and deals, the agent pinpoints where sellers can improve and where managers can have the greatest impact, ensuring consistent coaching across teams.





– Provides integrated, personalized coaching insights to managers and sellers directly in the workflow. By analyzing every activity, including calls, emails, meetings, and deals, the agent pinpoints where sellers can improve and where managers can have the greatest impact, ensuring consistent coaching across teams. Influence Graph – Automatically maps every stakeholder within an account, displaying sentiment and influence based on real interactions. Sellers can instantly identify decision-makers and engagement paths, helping de-risk deals and accelerate cycles.





– Automatically maps every stakeholder within an account, displaying sentiment and influence based on real interactions. Sellers can instantly identify decision-makers and engagement paths, helping de-risk deals and accelerate cycles. Enhanced AI Email Assistant – Creates personalized high-impact messages within the seller's workflow, drawing from buyer signals, prior interactions, and each company's AI Knowledge Library to deliver contextual, accurate communication in seconds.





– Creates personalized high-impact messages within the seller's workflow, drawing from buyer signals, prior interactions, and each company's AI Knowledge Library to deliver contextual, accurate communication in seconds. Key Moments – Expands coverage across critical topics such as methodology and pricing strategy, automatically capturing and surfacing insights in real time with no manual tagging or note-taking required.





Salesloft's ongoing innovation in agentic AI builds on its Spring and Summer product milestones, which introduced the Account Research Agent, Buyer Identification Agent, Ask Salesloft, Person Research Agent, AI Knowledge Library, and more. Together, these capabilities form the most comprehensive agentic ecosystem in the revenue orchestration market, helping sellers execute consistently and leaders forecast with confidence.

This latest product announcement was featured at SalesLove On Tour: London, a full-day event held at The Brewery in London, UK. Themed around moving "from AI hype to hands-on results," the event brought together sales, revenue operations, marketing, and customer success leaders for a day of learning, networking, and practical insights on building a modern go-to-market playbook with AI. Saleslove On Tour will expand to North American cities in Spring 2026, with stops planned in Palo Alto, Denver, and Boston. For more information, visit the Saleslove On Tour page .

To explore all of Salesloft's Fall 2025 product updates, learn more here .

About Salesloft

Salesloft powers durable revenue growth for the world's most demanding companies. Salesloft's industry-leading Revenue Orchestration Platform uses purpose-built AI to help market-facing teams prioritize and take action on what matters most, from first touch to upsell and renewal. Thousands of customers including Google, 3M, IBM, and Square gain a performance force multiplier with Salesloft by shifting to a durable revenue engagement model, helping them solve the complexities of modern B2B sales and unlock revenue efficiency.

